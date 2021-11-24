As harvest is upon us, some farmers are considering ways to grow their yield even after harvest.
One option is donating a gift of grain to the Together We Build: Jackson County Fair & Extension Outreach.
The gifts of grain are excluded from the grower’s income and the grower deducts the cost of growing crops. Local grain elevators and processors including ADM and Cargill are set up to receive such gifts
For more information or questions, contact Skott Gent at (563) 590-9232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.