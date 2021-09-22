Bellevue State Park invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special clean-up event on Sept. 25. Dozens of parks across Iowa are hosting events for the fifth annual Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks.
“Iowa state parks are important places many people enjoy for their natural beauty and outdoor fun,” said Jason Gilmore- Park Ranger at Bellevue State Park/Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. “We know a lot of people want to help care for them, and this is a great opportunity to lend a hand.”
The volunteer event at Bellevue State Park will start at 9 a.m.. Volunteers will help in the Butterfly garden and split wood. Please wear appropriate clothing, bring gardening tools and RSVP to the park office at 563-872-4019.
Volunteer projects will be unique for each participating state park depending on clean-up needs, but may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more. More details are at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
