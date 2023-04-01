storm damage

This drone photo taken by Mark Beauchamp of Bellevue shows the extent of the damage at Riverview Vacation Rentals and RV Park on the south edge of Bellevue.

 The major spring storm that passed through the local area Friday (March 31) just after 6 p.m. left most Bellevue residents without electricity for about 30 minutes, but the damage it did on the south end of town was overwhelming and nearly deadly.

Jackson County Emergency Management and Bellevue Police Department officials reported three injuries from the intense storm, as well as one rescue on the Mississippi River. The victims of the storm, three of which were transported to the hospital, were staying at Moon River Cabins, as well as Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals which are adjacent to each other along the river. according to the Bellevue Police Department.