Word has been received that the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be constructing two projects simultaneously in 2022.
First, crews will be paving Highways 52 and 62 through Bellevue. They will also be replacing all existing sidewalks along the two highways.
The sidewalk replacement project will be paid for by the State of Iowa and the IA DOT to bring the sidewalks up to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Part of the sidewalk project will require the DOT to have a temporary easement with adjoining property owners along Highways 52 and 62. The temporary easement will provide the contractor with more room to work and to legally step onto someone’s property or to set a shovel or piece of equipment down on someone’s property since the right-of-way area is a narrow space.
The sidewalk will stay on the DOT’s right-of-way, and it will not go into private property. In addition, the DOT will only be replacing existing sidewalks. If a sidewalk is not already in existence along Highways 52 and 62, then new sidewalks will not be added.
In the downtown area along Highway 52, not all of the sidewalks will be replaced as the City of Bellevue’s 2008 sidewalk project brought most of the sidewalks up to ADA standards. The Riverview Trail’s sidewalks will not be replaced either.
In the downtown area, contractors will also be working with business owners so their customers can continue to have access to businesses, and information will continue to be provided to adjoining property owners.
This is the first phase to inform property owners of the upcoming sidewalk project and paving project. As time progresses, property owners will eventually be able to see an aerial view of the full plans for the sidewalk project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.