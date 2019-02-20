Magistrate

Brandon Michael Karr, 21, of 706 Davenport St., Dixon, Iowa, pleaded not guilty, no defense, to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65, plus applicable surcharges and court costs, as well as a $5 DARE surcharge.
On Sept. 10, according to court documents, Karr had a one-hitter with marijuana and a container with marijuana in it on the 500 block of Butternut Street.
Cohl Edward Kueter, 23, of 210 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 83 suspended, credit for time served and probation, and two days of electronic monitoring for each day in jail. The defendant was fined $1,875 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge and a $10 DARE surcharge, as well as completion of a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment and a drinking drivers’ course.
On June 15, Kueter was parked, sleeping at the wheel, faced south in the northbound lane of Highway 61. He did not wake up until the officer did a sternum rub. Kueter exhibited signs of intoxication and tested above the legal limit, according to court documents.
Brandon Lee O’Meara, 22, of 413 S. Second St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was sentenced to serve one day in jail, with credit for time already served, and to pay court costs.
According to court documents, O’Meara was unsteady on his feet, smelling of alcohol and testing above the legal limit on the 100 block of South Matteson Street Nov. 2.
Antonio Rubio, 26, of 2630 Roosevelt St., Dubuque, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, probation, a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment and a drinking drivers’ course, as well as a fine of $1,250 plus court costs, of which $625 may be suspended, a 35 percent surcharge and $10 DARE surcharge.
On Aug. 25, on Riverview Drive and Highway 52, a traffic stop for speeding resulted in Rubio exhibiting signs of alcohol use, according to court documents. Breathalyzer test results were above the legal limit.
Ashley Lynn Rumple, 32, of 105 N. Willow St., Andrew, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving and was fined $300 plus court costs and surcharges.
On May 13, Rumple hit a pole in the Osterhaus parking lot and exhibited impairment, according to court documents. A test came back positive for marijuana and amphetamines, leading to an initial charge of operating under the influence, first offense.
Tony Woodhurst, 40, of 305 Union St., Sabula, was fined $200, plus a criminal penalty surcharge of 35 percent, for having an animal at-large.
According to court documents, on Aug. 29, Woodhurst’s dog chased a victim down the street near the VFW in Sabula, growling and trying to bite the victim.
Loren Seth Arrington, 40, of 651 N. Matteson St., Lot #1, Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to assault with bodily injury and to child endangerment, and on each charged was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, with credit for time served and probation. Arrington was fined $315 plus a 35 percent surcharge and court costs on the first charge and $625 plus a 35 percent surcharge and court costs on the second charge, with each fine subject to suspension if applicable. A third charge of public consumption of alcohol, second offense, was dismissed, with court costs assessed to the defendant.
On June 24, Arrington kneed a victim in the stomach, choked the victim and dragged the victim across the living room floor at 651-1 N. Matteson St. #1, as well as firing a BB gun inside the house in the presence of children, according to court documents. Outside, he yelled while exhibiting signs of intoxication.
Stephanie Kaye Baker, 30, of 715 Tower Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while barred.
On Nov. 14, Baker was found sitting in the passenger seat after an accident at 11321 Highway 52 with the key still in the ignition, according to court documents.
Elizabeth Mae Dersham, 33, of 1344 400th Ave., Bryant, was found guilty after trial of a compulsory education violation, first offense, and was ordered to pay a $65 fine, 35 percent surcharge and court costs and sentenced to probation.
From August 2017 through April, Dershaw allowed a child to be truant or tardy 28 days, according to court documents.
Briar Robert Detwiler, 22, of 113 S. Main St., St. Donatus, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. Detwiler was also assessed a civil penalty of $625 plus court costs and placed on probation, including a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
On Sept. 2 on South Seventh Street, Bellevue, Detwiler was stopped for driving on the left side of the street. He exhibited signs of and admitted to consuming alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and tested above the legal limit, according to court documents.
Skye Aileen Hankemeier, 20, of 24 Harvard Ave., Maquoketa, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
According to court documents, on Nov. 17, Hankemeier showed a juvenile how to take a bottle of apple whiskey from its box in Fareway and conceal it in her pants, and also served as a lookout during the theft valued at $29.29.
Anthony Haywood, 24, of 3090 Grandview Ave., Dubuque, was found in violation of his probation. The court imposed a sentence for second-degree theft previously suspended, including prison for up to five years, to be served concurrently with another case, and a $750 fine. Haywood was ordered to pay a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, restitution of court costs, and victim restitution of $2,000 with a co-defendant.
According to court documents, Haywood pushed merchandise totaling more than $1,000 in a cart out a Walmart back exit to a waiting car on Dec. 13, 2017.
Charles James Horst, 20, of 111 W. Platt St. #1-2, Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65, plus a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and court costs.
On Oct. 29, a search of Horst’s car at 816 W. Platt St. revealed a black glass metal pipe with marijuana residue in the console, according to court documents.
Dolpe Ringlen Kuan, 52, of 912 S. Fifth St., Maquoketa, did not appear in court and was charged $135 plus applicable surcharges and court costs, for a civil infraction of having a dog at-large.
On Oct. 16, Kuan allowed a dog to run at-large at 912 S. Fifth St., Maquoketa, according to court documents.
Glenn Patrick Nadermann, 19, of 1205 E. Platt St., Lot 113, Maquoketa, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended and credit for time served, probation, a fine of $315 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge, a $10 DARE surcharge, a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, court costs and probation including a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment.
On Sept. 5, a search warrant following Nadermann’s arrest on a Dubuque County warrant revealed a small bag containing methamphetamine, in Nadermann’s pants according to court documents.
Barbara M. Paulsen, 55, of 318 N. Second St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with seven days suspended and credit for time served, probation and approval for electric monitoring, including two days of electric monitoring for each jail date, work release. The sentence also included probation, completion of a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment, a drinking drivers’ course, and to pay a fine of $1,875 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge and a $10 DARE surcharge.
On July 28, law enforcement received a complaint of an intoxicated driver in Casey’s parking lot. Paulsen’s breathalyzer test came back above the legal limit, according to court documents.
Jeremy Shawn Stephens, 45, of 810 Broad St., Sabula, was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
On Oct. 17, Stephens was breaking glass and destroying things at 810 Broad St., threatening to hurt another person by burning the house down, and admitted to smoking methamphetamine.
Ryan J. Studyvin, 33, of 622 Richmond, Joliet, Ill., pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for time served, and probation. He was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge and a $10 DARE surcharge, as well as a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment and a drinking drivers’ course.
Studyvin was speeding and crossing the center line in a vehicle on the 29,000 block of Highway 52 Aug. 4. When stopped, he exhibited signs of intoxication and tested above the legal limit, according to court documents.
Jacob Andrew Boothby, 46, of 7203 358th Ave., Spragueville, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and was sentenced to two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections, probation, controlled substance testing, recommended treatment, a fine of $625, surcharge and court costs. Both the prison sentence and fine were suspended.
On July 1 at 7203 358th Ave., a victim was taken to the emergency room with massive facial and head injuries and bruising to the victim’s wrists. According to court documents, Boothby struck the victim multiple times on the head and face with his fists and with a bottle, pinned the victim down and choked the victim, resulting in three staples in the victim’s head.
Katherine Ellen Hipschen, 64, of 30572 399th Ave., Bellevue, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. Hipschen was fined $315 plus court costs and placed on two years’ unsupervised probation.
On Sept. 28, Hipschen was traveling 49 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone and jumped the curb on the 1,000 block of Pershing Road, Maquoketa, on Sept. 28. She showed signs of intoxication and tested above the legal limit, according to court documents.
Zachary Paul Karr, 22, of 706 Davenport St., Dixon, Iowa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license and was fined $50, plus court costs and surcharge.
On June 2, Karr was arrested for driving while barred on 500th Avenue, Miles, according to court documents.
Brittany Noel Balfour, 27, of 413 1/2 21st Place Court, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 24, Balfour had in her possession glass marijuana pipes and two blunts made from Swisher Sweets cigars after she was stopped at mile marker 158 on Highway 61, according to court documents.
Austin William Tucker, 22, of 207-3 Austin Ave., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of simple assault and was ordered to pay court costs and serve one day in jail, with credit for time served.
On Oct. 9, at 207-3 Austin Ave., according to court documents, Tucker grabbed a victim by the neck and threw the victim on the ground, causing ankle pain and red marks on the victim’s neck. The initial charge was for domestic abuse assault.
Amber Marie Teles, 33, of 409 Delmar Ave., Delmar, was charged with driving while barred.
According to court documents, Teles was driving at the intersection of Niagara and West Locust Streets, Maquoketa, on Nov. 22, while having a barred license.
Damion James Snodgrass, 19, of 203 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa, was charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness, first offense.
According to court documents, on Nov. 24, Snodgrass grabbed a victim by the neck at 203 N. Walnut St., hit the victim on the back of the head with his hand, and twisted the victim’s arm, leading to scratch marks on the victim’s neck and a small chunk of skin taken from the victim’s finger.
Brian Michael Wisco, 43, of 740 Boyer St., Dubuque, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served, probation, payment of a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, and court costs.
On June 14, Wisco took property not exceeding $200 in value from Walmart in Maquoketa, according to court documents.
Brandi Marie Bearce, 33, of 207-3 Austin Ave., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of simple assault and was sentenced to pay court costs and to serve one day of jail, with credit for time served.
On Oct. 9, according to court documents, at 207-3 Austin Ave., Bearce struck a victim with a cane. The initial charge was for domestic abuse assault, first offense.
Jeanie Lee Farris, 48, of 1006-1 German St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to making a false report of an indictable offense. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended and credit for time served, probation, and two days in electronic monitoring for each day of incarceration, as well as payment of $315 plus court costs and a 35 percent surcharge and probation.
According to court documents, Farris admitted to making a false report that another person threw pills, broke a television, and punched her in the nose on July 13 at 1006-1 German St.
Michael Allen Fielhauer, 34, of 706 S. Main St., Maquoketa, was charged with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, and assault.
On Nov. 25, Fielhauer pushed another party at the Conoco station, then approached a witness to the fight and said he was going to beat the witness to the ground, according to court documents.
Grace M. Griffin, 23, of 513 Kemberlate, Tiffin, was charged with public intoxication.
According to court documents, on Nov. 22, Griffin stumbled and fell near Lock 12 Bar, Bellevue, and was belligerent and shouting when officers stopped to talk to her on State Street, Bellevue.
Derek Michael Hansen, 19, of 302 S. Matteson St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $65 plus costs and surcharges.
On Oct. 26, according to court documents, Hansen consented to a vehicle search at the Maquoketa Law Center that resulted in finding a metal grinder containing marijuana residue.
David William Holdgrafer, 27, of 31385 114th St., Maquoketa, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
At 45 Yale Ave. on Nov. 24, Holdgrafer repeatedly hit a victim’s hand with his fist, causing a goose egg-sized bump, according to court documents.
On Nov. 26, according to court documents, Holdgrafer fought and resisted officers at 651-12 N. Matteson St., spitting on an officer, striking an officer in the leg, biting an officer, causing four officers attempting to control him to fall to the concrete, resulting in a bruise from the fall and penetration the skin with the bite.
Amanda Rose Meyer, 28, of 2706 Central Ave., Dubuque, was charged with driving while barred.
On Nov. 21, at 91st Street and Highway 61, Meyer was found to be driving while having a barred license.
Bryan Wayne Roden, 20, of 717 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Maquoketa, was charged with fourth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
On Nov. 23, Roden entered 1205 E. Platt St., Lot 120, to take items without the owner’s permission, according to court documents. He had some of the taken items in his possession.
Wyatt Lucas Denman, 19, of 314 S. Matteson St., Maquoketa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
On Nov. 17, Denman was pulled over for speeding on the 7000 block of Hurstville Road. His vehicle smelled of marijuana, and Denman admitted to having marijuana in the center console of his vehicle, according to court documents.
Dwayne Allen Edwards, 47, of 209 E. Grove St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, with credit for time served and probation, as well as a fine of $315 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge, a $10 DARE surcharge, and a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge.
On Sept. 29, at the corner of Highway 62 and Pershing Road, a marijuana smell came from Edwards’ vehicle, and Edwards admitted to having marijuana in his front pocket and a bong on his floorboards, according to court documents. A search revealed a scale and a pipe, as well as a small one-hitter.
Lane Joseph Felderman, 22, of 109½ S. Main St., Apt. 4, Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, and received a deferred sentence. Felderman was placed on two years’ probation, with conditions that he obtain his high-school equivalency, comply with any recommended treatment, and pay $296.73 restitution. A civil penalty of $750 was suspended.
On April 2, 2017, Felderman’s fingerprints were found on containers that were missing change at 501 Butternut St. Four knives and prescription pills also were missing.
Joshua Gansen, 25, of 24752 140th Ave., Zwingle, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and to first-degree harassment and received a deferred judgment. Gansen was assessed a civil penalty of $625, a Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge of $125, court costs and victim restitution of $3,224.94. He was placed on probation and ordered to complete Residential Correctional Facilities treatment in Davenport. Counts of trespass causing injury or damage greater than $200 and fourth-degree mischief were dismissed. The initial criminal mischief charge had been first-degree.
According to court documents, on Aug. 20 at 24752 140th Ave., Zwingle, Gansen broke into the home, causing door damage estimated at $250, harassing the occupants, and threatening to cause greater damage to the property. On Aug. 22, surveillance video showed that Gansen flattened tires on all the farm machinery and equipment at the same address, causing an estimated $34,000 in damages.
David William Lane, 41, of 18720 250th Ave., Bellevue, was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, when told Dec. 1 to return in a van to the Andrew Jackson Care Facility from Andrew Country Mart, Lane swung at the van’s antenna, which broke when it hit the van’s windshield.
Tina Marie Melow, 49, of 112 Erie St., Maquoketa, was charged with domestic abuse assault, first offense.
On Dec. 1, Melow hit a victim on the face at 112 Erie St., according to court documents.
Willie Earl Sanders III, 33, of 649 W. 63rd St., Davenport, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to five years in jail, suspended, with credit for time already served, and to pay a fine of $750, suspended. Sanders was ordered to serve probation including completion of a Residential Corrections Facility program and any recommended treatment, remaining in jail at Jackson County until space became available. Another count was dismissed, with costs assessed to Sanders.
Sanders initially was charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, first offense. On July 5, according to court documents, Sanders was overheard on a 911 call threatening a victim, who was found in the 500 block of West Grove Street with severe facial injuries. The victim claimed to be hit by Sanders about 50 times, causing a black eye, lacerations near the eye and lip, contusions to the head and loose teeth.
Benjamin Eric Anderson, 28, of 108 1/2 N. Olive St., Apt. 2, Maquoketa, was charged with driving with a denied or revoked license.
On Dec. 5, Anderson was driving near the intersection of Quarry and North Main streets while having a denied or revoked license, according to charging documents.
Richard Wayne Chrest, 61, of 901 Broad St., Sabula, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to charging documents, a witness saw Chrest yell at a victim on a bicycle to get out of the road, then accelerate his truck, running over a tire and rim of the bike on Aug. 4. Chrest admitted to hitting the bike. The victim pushed himself onto a nearby vehicle to avoid being hit. The bike was valued at $300.
Damon Andrew Cochran, 726 14th Ave. S., Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
On Dec. 9, witnesses saw Cochran kick and punch a victim in the stomach in the Wal-Mart parking lot, according to charging documents. Cochran admitted to striking the victim.
Richard Eugene Dennehey, 11027 County Road 45, Brainerd, Minn., pleaded guilty to eluding and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and credit for time served, probation and payment of a fine of $625 plus court costs and a 35 percent surcharge.
Dennehey was initially charged with eluding at speeds of 25 over the legal limit after a chase starting on Highway 64 in Preston. On Sept. 28, Dennehey failed to pull over for a police officer, driving his vehicle at speeds reaching 103 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, according to charging documents. He went through stop signs without stopping and crossed the center line. Dennehey had a revoked Minnesota license.
Stone Logan Eads, 21, of 121 1/2 N. Main St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and received a deferred judgment. He must serve two years’ probation and pay a civil penalty of $750, a Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge of $125, restitution of $151.94 to B&G Salvage, and court costs. A charge of driving with a denied or revoked license was dismissed.
On March 8, Eads’ vehicle was found at B&G Salvage with fuel, eight car batteries, catalytic converters and tools in it. Eads was tracked and found walking along Hurstville Road. He admitted to driving the vehicle to the location of the burglary, according to charging documents.
Aubreyanna Elaine Goethe, 19, of 103 N. Second St., Apt. 4, Bellevue, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
On Dec. 6, on the 400 block of Pershing Road, Maquoketa, a strong odor of marijuana came from Goethe’s car, and a search produced a bag of marijuana, according to charging documents.
Justin Elmer Kemp, 21, of 413 N. Decker St., Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served.
On Dec. 7, Kemp was sitting outside his house showing signs of intoxication, according to charging documents. He was told several times to go inside the house and did not comply. He tested above the legal limit.
Dakota James Klein, 22, of 103-4 N. Second St., Bellevue, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 6, Klein was in a vehicle on the 400 block of Pershing Road with a small grinder in his pocket and two pipes under his seat, according to charging documents. Both the grinder and pipes contained marijuana residue.
Blake Richard Rossmann, 24, of 614 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
On Dec. 8, Rossmann was arrested on a local warrant and brought into jail, where he was found to have a small baggy of marijuana. He attempted to destroy two small pills for which he did not have a prescription, according to charging documents.
Neisha Dominique Sanders, 28, of 18720 250th St., Bellevue, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
On Dec. 10 at the Andrew Jackson Care Facility, Sanders threated to assault staff and chased them with a knife. Staff retreated behind a locked door, which Sanders stabbed multiple times.
Timothy Mark Tarr, 62, of 135 Riverside St., Bellevue, was charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense.
On Dec. 9 on 395th Avenue, Tarr drove into the other lane and onto the shoulder. Tarr tested above the legal limit and admitted to drinking before driving, according to the charging documents.
Kori Brianne Wagner, 38, of 313 N. Olive St., Maquoketa, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
Video shows Wagner stealing a bottle of rum valued at $8.99 from Fareway on Dec. 3, according to charging documents.
Joshua Ryan Riordan, 34, of 1005 E. Grove St., Maquoketa, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 233 days suspended and credit for time served, as well as probation. He was fined $1,875 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge ,and a $10 DARE surcharge, after pleading guilty to operating while under the influence, second offense.
On Sept. 29, on the 1,000 block of East Platt Street, Riordan smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking before driving, showed signs of impairment and tested above the legal limit, according to charging documents.
Gary Cyril Ehlinger, 65, of 17813 Highway 64, Maquoketa, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
On Dec. 12, according to charging documents, Ehlinger was stopped at the 1100 block of East Quarry Street after previously going off Highway 62 on his motorcycle. He showed signs of intoxication and tested above the legal limit.
Brian Allan Arnold, 45, of 4574 50th Ave., Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and to carrying weapons. On each count, Arnold was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended, with credit for time served and sentences to run concurrently, as well as probation, two days in electronic monitoring for each day of incarceration, and a fine of $625, court costs and a 35 percent surcharge. An additional charge of driving while barred was dismissed.
Arnold was pulled over for having incorrect plates on a vehicle at the corner of 51st Avenue and 50th Street on May 16, 2017, and admitted to having a barred license. He had at his side a holster with a tactical stun gun containing 2.5 million volts, according to charging documents.
At the Maquoketa Wal-Mart on June 8, 2017, Arnold was driving a vehicle while having a license barred for his being a habitual offender, according to charging documents.
Trey Thomas Enloe, 25, of 18417 Sand Road, Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for time served, to run concurrently with the charge below, as well as jail time currently being served in Illinois, and to pay restitution of $607.67 to Wal-Mart in Maquoketa.
On Aug. 19, 2017, according to charging documents, Enloe concealed $607.67 of Wal-Mart merchandise on his body and left the store without paying for it.
Enloe also pleaded guilty to a charge of fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for time served, to run concurrently with the sentence above and time being served in Illinois. Enloe was ordered to pay $315 plus court costs, a 35 percent surcharge, and a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, as well as victim restitution of $448.64.
Enloe was initially charged with second-degree theft in the case. On Oct. 1, 2017, according to charging documents, Enloe and a co-defendant took items worth $1,333.90 from Wal-Mart, Timber City Trading Post, Dollar General, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Theisen’s, all in Maquoketa. The items were found inside their vehicle during a search.
Raleigh Michael Perkins, 25, of 405 Chestnut St., Bellevue, pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to two years’ custody in the Department of Corrections with credit for time served, suspended, a fine of $625 plus court costs and a 35 percent surcharge, suspended, and two years’ supervised probation. A second count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was dismissed, with costs assessed to Perkins.
On May 16 at 403 Chestnut St., Bellevue, Perkins threatened to beat a victim with a baseball bat, after having woken the victim up to threaten the person, according to charging documents. The previous day, he threatened the same victim with a bow and arrow. Perkins also admitted to setting the victim’s shirt on fire.
Perkins also pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary and received a deferred sentence. He was sentenced to probation, including employment, Safe Place home programming, random drug and alcohol testing, and recommended substance abuse treatment. He was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $750 plus surcharge, court costs, and a $125 surcharge.
On June 29, Perkins ransacked boxes on an enclosed front porch at 601 S. Fifth St., and was found, very inebriated, lying on the driveway across the street, according to charging documents.
Probation was revoked for Landon Jack Eby, 25, of 112 N. Otto St., Maquoketa, following October sentencings for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, for third-degree theft, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and for domestic abuse assault, causing injury or mental illness, first offense. Eby was ordered to complete the Salvation Army program in Davenport, Iowa, and remain in jail until space became open in that program.
According to the initial charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, on June 14, Eby was found driving a vehicle that did not belong to him from B&C Liquor to Fidelity Bank. The victim had reported that Eby crawled through a garage window and took the vehicle the previous day.
According to the initial charge of third-degree theft, on June 19, officers learned that Eby had written eight back checks totaling $943.31, including fees, to Kwik Trip and Kwik Star.
According to the initial charge of methamphetamine possession, on July 25, Eby had a small packet of methamphetamine in his coat pocket at West Platt and Jones streets.
According to the initial charge of domestic abuse assault, causing injury or mental illness, first offense, Eby punched a victim about 15 times in the head, leaving the victim with a large bump, an abrasion to the forehead, a severe headache, and dizziness, on Sept. 12 at 305 N. Main St.
On each of the first two charges, Eby had been sentenced to two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections, suspended, a fine of $625, court costs, a 35 percent surcharge, and a $125 surcharge, all suspended, and placement in a Residential Correctional Facility.
On the third charge, Eby had been sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended, a $315 fine, probation and placement in the Residential Correctional Facility, Davenport.
On the fourth charge, Eby was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, credit for time served and probation.
Bradley W. Thalacker, of 618 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 58 days suspended and credit for time served. The sentence included probation, a $625 fine, suspended, and court costs, 35 percent surcharge, a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, and victim restitution of $130.45.
On July 27 at 1001 Broad St., Sabula, Thalacker threw a brick through the front door of the V.F.W., admitted to doing so, and made threats directed toward the post, according to charging documents.
Joseph Edward McDonald, 28, of 1205-101 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and driving while barred.
According to charging documents, on Dec. 12 at Maple and Olive streets, McDonald was found driving while having a barred license. He had in his possession a rubber rainbow container containing THC wax.
Drew Manning Edwards, 21, of 312 N. Otto St., Maquoketa, was found in violation of probation and sentenced to serve 180 days in jail, to be suspended if he can prove acceptance into an in-patient treatment facility and continuation of probation after program completion.
Edwards was initially charged with two counts of disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault on a peace officer, and interference with official acts, causing injury.
On Oct. 16, 2016 at the 1000 block of Pershing Road, Edwards ran away from officers, refused to obey verbal commands, then fought officers attempting to place him under arrest, disarming two officers of their tasers and attempting to use a weapon. Edwards kicked an officer in the right leg and knee. He ran away and was located at 1005 Cardinal Drive, where he again resisted arrest. During each incident, he was tasered and pepper sprayed, and officers used a baton in the first fight. It took seven officers to get Edwards into handcuffs.
In the initial sentence, he was placed at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport, placed on probation, fined $750 and sentenced to five years’ prison, suspended, on each of the first two counts, to be served concurrently with a two years’ prison, suspended, probation and a $625 fine on the third count and fourth counts. The charge of interference with official acts was dismissed.
Brandi Jo Wright, 40, of 534 Second Ave. S., Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft and was sentenc
