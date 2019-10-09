Michael Thomas Gannon, 22, of 31750 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Bellevue, was charged with false imprisonment.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 22 at 405 Rose St., Bellevue, Gannon stood in front of the closed door to a room without letting a victim leave for a period of time.
Joseph Richard Neenan, 23, of 209 W. Carroll St., Apt. 2., Anamosa, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 27, Neenan took $15.98 of merchandise from Wal-Mart without paying for it.
Alexis Lynn Richard, 22, of 203.5 N. Walnut St. Apt. B., Maquoketa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 15 at the above address, officers searched an apartment after smelling marijuana coming from the apartment. Officers found numerous bongs, pipes, baggies, scales, rolling papers, cigars and other forms of paraphernalia, as well as 13.5 grams of marijuana, two packs of THC gummies and nine THC vape pen tops.
Damion James Snodgrass, 20, of 610 S. Second St., Maquoketa, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 15 at 203.5 N. Walnut St., Apt. B., Maquoketa, officers searched an apartment after smelling marijuana coming from the apartment. Officers found numerous bongs, pipes, baggies, scales, rolling papers, cigars and other forms of paraphernalia, as well as 13.5 grams of marijuana, two packs of THC gummies and nine THC vape pen tops.
Mark Edward Vankampen, 44, of 332 Ferry Road, Miles, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 25 at the above address, a warrant for another individual resulted in Vankampen admitting to homemaking a marijuana pipe out of tinfoil.
Michael Lee Widel, 45, of 106 Edna St., Maquoketa, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 26, Widel put multiple grocery items and two packages of batteries in a Wal-Mart bag and left the store without buying the items, which valued $39.68. When stopped in the 1,000 block of South Main Street, Widel discarded a small Altoids container containing a plastic baggy containing methamphetamine.
Charles Joseph Beyer, 41, of 2843 Argyle St., Dubuque, guilty plea to operating while intoxicated, first offense, 90 days in jail (85 suspended), probation, $1,250 fine, and surcharges.
Devon Brian Henson, 24, of 413 21st Place Court, Clinton, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, deferred judgment, $315 fine, victim restitution and probation.
Gary Alan Scarlino, 55, of 5251 S. San Pedro Ave., Sierra Vista, Arizona, guilty plea to interference with official acts, $250 fine and surcharge.
Mackenzie Lee Schoenfeld, 34, of 309 N. Third Ave., Marshalltown, Iowa, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft (original charge was third-degree), 90 days in jail (75 suspended), $315 fine, surcharges, restitution of $569.75 to Wal-Mart and probation; guilty plea to possession of a theft detection removal device, 90 days in jail (75 suspended), surcharge and probation.
Joshua Martin Soll, 22, of 709 Muggsie Lane, Maquoketa, guilty plea to possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Travis Raymond Staskal, 37, of 18 Main St., Andrew, guilty plea to third-offense operating while intoxicated, five years with the Department of Corrections, initial sentence to be served at Residential Correctional Facility, Davenport, $5,000 fine, surcharge and driver’s license revoked for six years; charge of driving with a denied or revoked license, dismissed.
Jeremy Shawn Stephens, 45, of 810 Broad St., Sabula, guilty plea to disorderly conduct, loud or raucous noise, $65 fine (suspended), court costs and surcharge; guilty plea to driving while barred, two years with the Department of Corrections (suspended), $625 fine and surcharge (suspended), and probation.
Chad Michael Wainwright, 39, of 325 Lincoln St., Miles, guilty plea to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, deferred judgment, $315 civil penalty, surcharge and probation.
Mark Edward Vankampen, 44, of 332 Ferry Road, Miles, guilty plea to possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine and surcharge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.