Local residents, area shoppers and those home for the Thanksgiving weekend may as well just skip the chaos of Black Friday and save a few dollars to spend here in Bellevue on Saturday.
That’s because it’s really all about spending your holiday shopping at local stores here in Bellevue, the community we all live in and should always support.
The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has officially announced events and activities for ‘Unwrap the Magic of Christmas’ a two -day, town-wide holiday festival set for Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28.
Items for a silent auction are currently at the Bellevue State Bank lobby and moved to the Local Vendor Craft Fair for last minute bidding. The winners will be announced on November 27 at 2:30 p.m.
That same day, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Local Vendor Show will be held in the Bellevue Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Bellevue Fire Department will host its annual Chili Supper from 4 to 8 p.m., where Santa Claus will make a special appearance.
Fireworks, sponsored by Kueter True Value & Rental begin at 6:15 p.m. After the fireworks a Lighted Christmas Parade will proceed down Riverview Street. Judging and prizes will be sponsored by River Ridge Brewing. Parade lineup will be at the Post Office parking lot. The procession will go south on Riverview and turn at Kueter True Value where it will end.
Also join chamber officials on Sunday, November 28 for Tour of Homes from noon to 4 p.m., where five homes decorated for the holidays will be featured. Participating businesses will also host open house events on both days.
