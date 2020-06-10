Please mark your calendars as the Marquette Catholic School’s annual Magic of Children event has been moved to Saturday, July 11.
By moving the event to July, organizers say they will be able to navigate the landscape as the date approaches -- and, while they do hope they will be able to meet live for dinner and the auction (or at least have a hybrid event), it may be held digitally if needed. More information will be shared as the date draws nearer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.