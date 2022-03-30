The 23rd annual Magic of Children fundraiser is slated for Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 to benefit Bellevue’s longtime private parochial institution.
While the event raises over $100,000 each year for Marquette schools, the Magic of Children has grown into a major happening, not just a fundraiser during the past two decades, according to organizers.
Similar to years past, raffles, auction items, and entertainment will highlight the festivities. The main live event is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, but the customary silent auction already kicked off last month online and continues through this weekend.
“This year’s event can be enjoyed digitally again, and patrons are welcome to view the live auction items in person throughout the night this Friday,” said Geoff Kaiser, principal of Marquette Catholic Schools. “People from around Iowa, the United States, and the world can take part in this great cause for the great students in this great community. You won't want to miss it.”
This auction is run completely online through the site www.biddingowl.com /MarquetteCatholicSchools.
“We’ve decided to keep the silent auction in advance of the main event, as it provides a snapshot of the great items that will be auctioned on April 2. The early bidding opportunity helps us spread the word of the Magic of Children, generates excitement, and it keeps the larger live auction more manageable,” said Kaiser.
Some of this year’s silent auction items include homemade food packages, self-care packages, gas and food gift certificates, handcrafted items, entertainment tickets, road rock, local business items and services and other wares too numerous to mention.
As well as bidding, folks can also have fun with raffles and contests.
“Don’t miss the ‘Elegance’ grid raffle that is only available during the silent auction dates. Only 144 grid spaces will be sold for this raffle at $20 each, and the winner will receive a stunning diamond accented gold teardrop necklace from Doland Jewelers, an elegant tote bag, a SeneGence lip care package and a $25 Stone Cliff Winery gift card,” said Kaiser.
Once the silent auction closes, all attention will be on the main event. A preview night will be held in the Marquette Education Center (MEC) on Friday, April 1 from 3:15 to 6 p.m. for individuals wishing to view the live auction items in advance and purchase cash raffle tickets, ½ court shot tickets, or TV raffle golf balls. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Kaiser, dressed in his nest plaid suit, will once again emcee the full live event.
By the time the night is over Marquette hopes to again raise more than $100,000 for the school for a variety of causes that benefit the experience of students, teachers and staff.
In addition to supporting a general budget that helps to keep tuition rates down at the school, Kaiser said there is an additional goal.
“Through the years, we’ve been able to support 1:1 technology for students, classroom improvements, and various other learning initiatives as a direct result of the Magic of Children. “This year, we are excited to announce that we will be raising money for our theater department to replace the dated lights and sound equipment of Doland Stage, and to continue upgrades to our elementary school building,” he said.
To participate in the 2022 Magic of Children, all anyone will need is a computer or television and a phone. The event will play out live through Bellevue cable, Marquette’s Facebook Page, and the Parish YouTube channel.
Guest speakers, student-created commercials for local sponsors, recognition of this year’s honorees and raffle drawings will provide added entertainment during the event.
People can watch for as long as they’d like - entertainment will be provided throughout the day. “People tell me all the time that they turn on the event to see what all the buzz is about and then they can't seem to turn it off. Anyone can participate and everyone will have a great time,” said Kaiser. “We’ve had students donate items in the past too, such as hunting and camping trips. Young alumni have donated some pretty incredible opportunities like a chance to sing a song with their local band, and the Marquette families are donating toward several great packages this year too. To do my part, I'll even put a band together to play at a private party and for a student to co-write and star in one of the snow day videos for next year.”
Instead of a prepared meal at the school, Marquette is partnering with Second Street Station and Kalmes Restaurant to deliver purchases from sponsors between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. within 15 minutes of Bellevue.
“No matter where you are from, the school you or your children attend(ed), whether you are a member of St. Joseph’s, St. Donatus, Sts. Peter and Paul, or St. Catherine’s Parish, belong to another faith community, or don’t consider yourself to be spiritual at all, the night is all about the children and that is something we can all rally behind,” Kaiser said. “Last year, people as far away as California, New York, Florida, and even some people across the ocean gave to this great cause. Any gift – no matter how big or small – is appreciated and treated with care.”
It takes many hands to make the event a success and Kaiser said he would like to thank the Magic of Children Committee, as wells as those who have planned previous Magic of Children events,
“We thank all those who continue to lift our school up in prayer, in time and in talents and all who continue to give as they are financially able,” Kaiser said. “There is so much to be thankful for as our students have continued learning during the pandemic. Last year’s event allowed us to install new energy efficient windows in our elementary school, assisted us as we designed new competency-based curriculum offerings for students and allowed us to better support our growing enrollment. We’re so excited at what the future will hold and those efforts are supported by the excitement of this night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.