Marquette's 21st annual Magic of Children event is set for Saturday, July 11 despite the continuing pandemic, and all are invited to participate in a safe way.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Marquette's Trinity Center will be open to purchase tickets for a cash raffle, or to buy a hamburger, chicken sandwich or hot dog meal prepared by Kalmes Restaurant.
For to-go curbside or delivery orders please call 563-872-3356 to schedule by noon Friday, July 10 or come to Marquette between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Pick up will be behind the school on Park Street at the tent.
Folks can also preview auction items, and buy bingo cards for a chance to win a 55" television.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.