An all-expenses paid trip to Nashville, Tennessee valued at $2,500, along with other major items and a chance to win $5,000 in cash will be up for grabs next weekend in Bellevue, as Marquette Catholic Schools hosts its largest fundraiser of the year.
The 20th annual Magic of Children event is slated for Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th to benefit the local private parochial institution. The event will be held this year in the new Trinity Center on the Marquette campus.
While the event raises over $100,000 each year for Marquette, the Magic of Children has grown into a major happening, and not just a fundraiser during the past two decades, according to organizers.
All the fun kicks off Friday with a Preview Party in the Trinity Center at Marquette Catholic Schools on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. where school supporters can view the many live auction items, as well as place bids on silent auction wares.
The magic continues on Saturday. Folks have the opportunity to sit down to a special buffet dinner with a choice of Kalmes’ ribeye steak or chicken breast from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Marquette Catholic Schools honorees for 2019 will be introduced, which will be followed by the big Live Auction conducted by Colonel Jess Herrig and his wife Paula at 7:30 p.m.
All total, there are tens of thousands of dollars in cash, prizes and exclusive goods that will either be auctioned off or given away to several lucky winners.
Among the items on the block are Iowa Hawkeye Football tickets, multiple excursions, concert tickets and a custom-made walnut bench.
This year's online silent auction is being held at www.biddingowl.com/ marquettecatholicschools For more details on that, as well as a listing of more auction items, see the advertisement below.
While Marquette’s Magic of Children event raises a lot of money every year, it’s more than just a fundraiser, according to Marquette Director of Development Jim Klein.
“The mission we have at Marquette Catholic School is to develop Christian values and the Magic of Children is a prime example of that,” said Klein. “The Magic of Children is a community event which is supported and appreciated by everyone regardless of their beliefs.”
Klein also explained that there are four parishes that make up the Marquette system; Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Springbrook Parish, St. Catherine’s Parish, St. Donatus Parish and St. Joseph Parish in Bellevue.
Each year, the Magic of Children event honors a couple or individual from each parish for their dedication to their respected parish and Marquette school.
Those being honored this year from the are Leon and Dula Tebbe, Chad and Beth Gerlach, Kevin and JoAnn Herrig and Rosemary Frantzen.
Advance tickets to the Magic of Children are available at Marquette Schools. Those attending may also pay at the door.
“ This event brings the Marquette family together for a single cause and that is our great school and our great community,” said Klein. “We invite everyone to attend this great event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.