Geoffrey Kaiser

Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser is once again ready to play host for the Magic of Children fundraiser, which includes prizes, food, fun and entertainment.

For nearly a quarter of a century, the Magic of Children event at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Marquette Catholic Schools has been a highlight and staple of excitement each spring in the Bellevue community.

While the event is Marquette’s foremost annual fundraising effort, it may be better defined as a celebration of current students and families, alumni, and all who support the school’s mission to “provide Catholic education in a wonderful community,” according to Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser.