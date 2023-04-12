For nearly a quarter of a century, the Magic of Children event at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Marquette Catholic Schools has been a highlight and staple of excitement each spring in the Bellevue community.
While the event is Marquette’s foremost annual fundraising effort, it may be better defined as a celebration of current students and families, alumni, and all who support the school’s mission to “provide Catholic education in a wonderful community,” according to Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser.
The Magic of Children event for 2023 will take place Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kaiser said the fundraiser is bigger than ever before, with new raffles, valuable auction items, and talented entertainment throughout the day. Folks can join in the celebration in person or online.
All are welcome to gather in the new gym at the Marquette Trinity Center between 4 and 10 p.m. on Saturday for conversations, games, food, and drinks. For those wishing to participate online or for those who are out of town, YouTube, Facebook, and Bellevue Cable will livestream the event.
“People from around Iowa, the United States, and the world can take part in this great cause for the great students in this great community,” said Kaiser. “We make it easy to join us however you can, and you won't want to miss it.”
While the big event is slated for this weekend, bidding has already started on all auction items at www.biddingowl.com/MarquetteCatholicSchools.
“There are already nearly 200 amazing items that you can win. Bid on a week at a luxury retreat resort vacation in Mexico, credits at Loras College, furniture, farming services, hunting equipment, student creations, a parody song made just for you, and so much more,” said Kaiser, who also not that there are only 10 spots remaining on this year's grid raffle with a chance at a week's stay in a beautiful Florida home and there are 100 spots sold.
A full timeline for the day includes:
10:00 am: Magic of Children Livestream begins on YouTube, Facebook, and Bellevue Cable
10:15 am: First "Minute 2 Win It" raffle winner cashes in! New participants are drawn every 30 minutes and will play at the top and bottom of every hour
4:00 pm: Trinity Center opens for social gathering - food, drinks, fun, and games
4:15 pm: Livestream pauses on Bellevue cable and YouTube for 4:15 Mass; (event resumes following Mass)
6:00 pm: Bidding ends for online silent auction items
7:00 pm: Bidding ends for "KC Purse Raffle" (purse filled with cash) and "Mystery Purse Raffle" (high-end purse with a chance to win a diamond necklace)
7:30 pm: Purchasing golf balls for the "Great Golf Ball Drop" ends ($10 golf balls are dropped for a chance to win a 55" Samusung television)
8:00 pm: Bidding ends for online live auction items
8:10 pm: Purse necklace winner announced
8:15 pm: Grid Raffle winner announced
8:20 pm: "Great Golf Ball Drop"
8:30 pm: Live "Heads-Tails" game ($10 for a chance to win a designer necklace and $100 brewery gift card (must be present to win)
8:45 pm: Totals for the night announced, livestream ends
10:00 pm: Social event ends
By the time the night is over, Marquette hopes to once again raise more than $100,000 for a variety of causes that benefit the school, its students, teachers and staff.
In addition to supporting a general budget that helps to keep tuition rates down, Kaiser said there is an additional goal.
“Through the years, we’ve been able to support 1:1 technology for students, classroom improvements, and various other learning initiatives as a direct result of the Magic of Children,” said Kaiser. “Through grants and through our own maintenance funds, we have recently replaced the flooring in all hallways and classrooms on the lower level and first floor of our elementary school. This year, we will look to supply the top level of the elementary school with brand new flooring.”
At the time of this publication, many individuals of the Bellevue community have sponsored challenges so others may be inspired to give.
Merle and Marilyn Kilburg will match up to $1,000 in memory of their sons Steve and Stan for any donation to the flooring project in memory of a loved one.
Gail Michels and Roger Manders will donate $10 per person that attends the in-person social event in the Trinity Center on April 15 from 4 pm to 10 p.m., up to $2,000.
The Sieverding sisters will sponsor a $1,000 challenge that encourages everyone to share the event on social media.
“Once again, there will be many guest speakers, student-created commercials for our sponsors, recognition of this year’s honorees, and other entertainment during the event,” Kaiser noted. “People tell me that they turn on the event to see what all the buzz is about and then they can't seem to turn it off. Anyone can participate and everyone will have a great time.”
“No matter where you are from, the school you or your children attend, whether you are a member of St. Joseph’s, St. Donatus, Sts. Peter and Paul, or St. Catherine’s Parish, belong to another faith community, or don’t consider yourself to be spiritual at all, the night is all about the children and that is something we can all rally behind,” Kaiser added. “In the last few years, people as far away as California, New York, Florida, and even some people across the ocean gave to this great cause. Any gift – no matter how big or small – is appreciated and treated with care.”
Kaiser said that thanks and appreciation go out to the Magic of Children Committee, those who have planned previous Magic of Children events that make the annual event a success.
“There is so much to be thankful for during this joyous Eastertime. Last year’s event allowed us to install new lights and sounds in our theatre, assisted us as we developed new relationships with area schools, and allowed us to better support our growing enrollment. We’re so excited at what the future will hold and those efforts are supported by the excitement of this night. I believe this year's Magic of Children event will be our best one yet.”
Additional information can be found on Marquette’s website as the event approaches. Please visit https://marquettecatholic.com/magic-of-children for more information.
