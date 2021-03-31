The 22nd annual Magic of Children event is slated for Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 to benefit the local private parochial institution.
While the event raises over $100,000 each year for Marquette schools, the Magic of Children has grown into a major happening, not just a fundraiser during the past two decades, according to organizers.
Similar to years past, raffles, auction items, and entertainment will highlight the festivities.
While last year’s event was altered considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that couldn’t stop the annual fundraiser, most of which took place virtually and reached even more people.
“We actually changed things up a lot last year due to the pandemic and we’ve learned from that experience,” explains Geoff Kaiser, principal of Marquette Catholic Schools, “We’re now able to invite people from around Iowa, the United States and the world to take part in the experiences we offer.”
The main live event is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, but the customary silent auction kicked off on March 20 and runs through April 5 and runs online through the site www. biddingowl.com/MarquetteCatholicSchools.
“We’ve decided to keep the silent auction in advance of the April 10 date, as there are so many great items to bid on during this big event,” said Kaiser, who notes that among this year’s silent auction are homemade food packages, self-care packages, gas and food gift certificates, handcrafted items, entertainment tickets, landscaping and rock and lime, game packages and more.
“And don’t miss the “Elegant Night Out” grid raffle that is only available during the silent auction dates. Only 64 grid spaces will be sold for this raffle, at $25 each, and the winner will receive a stunning diamond necklace from Doland Jewelers ($1,000 value), a $50 Vivie Boutique gift card, dinner for 2, a $25 Stone Cliff Winery gift card, and a one-night hotel stay in an executive room at Hotel Julien Dubuque.”
Once the silent auction closes, all attention will be on the main event. A preview night will be held in the MEC on Friday, April 9 from 3 to 8 p.m. for individuals wishing to view the live auction items and purchase a cash grid or TV raffle tickets. Officials will continue to promote social distancing and ask that all visitors wear a mask while in the building. Beginning at 10 a.m Saturday, April 10, Kaiser will emcee the full live event.
By the time the night is over, Marquette hopes to again raise about $100,000 for the school. In addition to supporting a general budget that helps to keep tuition rates down, Kaiser said there is an additional goal.
“Through the years, we’ve been able to support 1:1 technology for students, classroom improvements, and various other learning initiatives as a direct result of the Magic of Children,” said Kaiser. “This year, we are excited to announce that, in addition to an approved Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant, we believe we’ll be able to raise enough for some pretty major elementary renovations.”
To participate in the 2021 Magic of Children, all anyone will need is a computer or television or a phone. The event will play out live through Bellevue cable, Marquette’s Facebook Page, and the Parish Youtube channel. Guest speakers, student-created commercials for our sponsors, recognition of this year’s honorees, and raffle drawings will provide added entertainment during the night. People can watch for as long as they’d like - the entertainment will be provided throughout the day.
Marquette’s group of special honorees at this year’s event include Mark Beauchamp of St. Joseph's Parish, Randy and Chris Kilburg of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Bob and Jane Droeszler of St. Donatus Parish, and Dee Schilling of St. Catherine's Parish.
"These people all make a positive impact on their parishes, and those parishes help to support our school. It is this group effort that inspires others to work together to support our children."
Kaiser said last year’s event received a lot of positive responses from people all across local communities and organizers want to capture that same magic again.
“We’ve had students donate items in the past too, such as hunting and camping trips, young alumni have donated some pretty incredible opportunities like a chance to sing a song with their local band, and the Marquette families are donating toward several great experience packages this year too,” said Kaiser. “To do my part, we’re even auctioning the chance to choose the next snow day song parody that Marquette will produce.”
Instead of a prepared meal at the school, Marquette is partnering with Second Street Station, Richman’s Cafe, and Kalmes Restaurant. The local eateries will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the school. Volunteers will even deliver purchases from the sponsors between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. within 20 miles of Bellevue.
“No matter where you are from, the school you or your children attend(ed), whether you are a member of St. Joseph’s, St. Donatus, Sts. Peter and Paul, or St. Catherine’s Parish, belong to another faith community, or don’t consider yourself to be spiritual at all, the night is all about the children and that is something we can all rally behind,” said Kaiser. “Last year, people as far away as California and New York gave to this great cause. Any gift – no matter how big or small – is appreciated and treated with care.”
Officials say it takes many hands to make the annual event a success, and Kaiser would like to make sure folks thank the Magic of Children Committee, those who have planned previous Magic of Children events, all those who “continue to lift our school up in prayer, in time and in talents, and all who continue to give as they are financially able.”
Kaiser concluded, “There is so much to be thankful for as our students have continued learning during the pandemic. Last year’s MOC event helped make that all possible as we were able to purchase Bluetooth conference speakers, headsets, and cleaning supplies that keep everyone safe. Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, we take the lessons we’ve learned to continually evaluate our school’s needs, we’re excited at what the future will hold. I think the 22nd Magic of Children event will be our best one yet.”
Additional information can be found on Marquette’s website as the event gets closer. Please visit https://marquettecatholic.com/magic-of-children for more information.
