Marquette Catholic School’s Magic of Children fundraiser, set this year for April 1 and 2, is right around the corner, but online events and bidding are already underway.
Raffle tickets can be purchased on the school website or by calling Marquette at 563-872-3356. The 2022 online silent auction will run from March 16 through March 27.
The online live auction will take place on April 2 and will also be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Bellevue Cable. All online bidding is available at www.biddingowl.com/marquettecatholicschools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.