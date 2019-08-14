Maggie Mae makes her return to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center and brings good ol’ country music back to Jackson County.
The country singer and her Heartland Country Band will perform a 2 p.m. show at Ohnward on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The show runs about 2 hours. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Maggie Mae is a home-grown country singer, Nashville recording artist and Branson performer from Oxford, Wisconsin. She has entertained crowds with her country music and yodeling and promises enjoyment throughout her shows. Maggie Mae builds an instant rapport with the audience and her enthusiasm throughout her shows guarantee enjoyment not only by country music fans but also for anyone else who just loves good music.
Maggie and her band Heartland Country have been performing together for the past 10 years at theaters, fairs, festivals and are familiar faces in millions of homes across the country as they appear monthly on RFD TV’s “Midwest Country Show” which airs Sunday evenings.
The Heartland Country Band is also comprised of musicians and singers from Wisconsin. They include traditional country sounds of fiddle, guitar, steel guitar, piano, drums and bass guitar and of course, yodeling by Maggie.
All tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center 563-652-9815 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa State Bank main office, Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, and Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
