A group from Luxembourg recently visted the Kenny Kilburg home in Bellevue (just four days before he passed away on Aug. 22) in order to visit with people and places in America that have a strong Luxembourg heritage, as does the Kilburg family. The group stopped at many places all throughout the midwest exploring Luxembourg heritage in St. Donatus, the Luxembourg Festival in Belgium, Wisconsin, as well as tourist attractions like I-80 truckstop. They came to the Kiburg place from St. Donatus and were greeted by the old float Kenny used to pull in the Bellevue Heritage Days parade (pictured above), as well as the old 1924 Model T Truck that Kilburg restored over the past few years. Also on hand (and speaking Luxembourg) was Donny Michels and Leo Kilburg of Bellevue. From left to right are Luxembourgers Felice Erpelding-Schmidt, Liliane Michels, Arthur Arendt, Sonja Kaude-Erpelding, Dean Schadeck, Donnie Michels, Emma Schroeder, Leo Kilburg, Jean Faber, Alice Peschong-Faber, Armand Erpelding, Andrea Schroeder, Gilles Nowiknow, Kenny Kilburg, Michel Wolter, Amina Chabach, René Daubenfeld, Annick Erpelding, Gerard Heinen and Jean Kilburg. (Not pictured are Julie Jochum and Steve Dilley).
