With the many Luxembourg families in St. Donatus and Bellevue, it should be noted that the 37th annual Luxembourg Fest, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in the culture of the small European country of Luxembourg through food, beverages, dancing and fun, will be celebrated in Belgium, Wisconsin August 11-13.
The Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) present the annual festival, which includes everything from the World’s Largest Treipen-Eating Contest, Polka Mass and crowning of the Fest Duke and Duchess to a cultural Fest Forum and an upscale tasting event. Visit www.lacs.lu for the fest schedule and reservations for ticketed events.
While LACS members are invited to the annual LACS member meeting on Thursday, August 10, the first event open to the public is the annual Fest Cultural Forum, “Luxembourg Ancestral Houses,” offered virtually and in-person at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m.
Jean Ensch, a founding member of the Luxembourg Genealogical Society (ALGH) and President of the Institut Grand-Ducal (Section of linguistics, ethnology, and onomastics) is flying in from Luxembourg to present. Tickets can be purchased online for the in-person program and for the virtual program until August 9.
One of the two remaining ticketed events, “Luxembourg Under the Stars,” happening Saturday night, August 12, is sold out.
However, tickets remain for “Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience,” a new Luxembourg Fest feature launching Friday, August 11 from 7-9 p.m. “Prost!” is an upscale tasting event, inviting guests to the peaceful Pesche-Leider Gardens behind the LACS, where they will be treated to the best in Luxembourg imported beers, wines and ciders, and specially-created Luxembourgish hors d'oeuvres as violin music lulls them into the weekend. Limited tickets are available online with proceeds benefitting the LACS.
There is free entry for all remaining Fest events, which take place at Belgium’s Community Park (106 Beech Street), starting with the Main Street parade Saturday, August 12. The parade steps off on the corner of Main and Heritage Streets at 11 am, led by the traditional Hammelsmarsch (sheep march) and culminating at Community Park. The finale of the parade will be a lively Luxembourg folk dancing demonstration by the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers. All are invited to participate in their lesson.
Luxembourg Fest guests will also bear witness to the world’s largest Treipen-eating contest (now with a junior division for kids ages 12-15), create their own free paper rose (Luxembourg’s national flower) from recycled Luxembourgish books, shop Luxembourgish vendors in the Këntschtler Eck (artist corner), pose with the living statue of Luxembourg’s Gelle Frä, or “Golden Lady,” and sip Luxembourgish beers, wines and ciders.
Luxembourg’s Nicky Krueger-Loos and Marc Weydert, known as hosts from the LACS’s virtual “Let’s Talk Luxembourg” cooking class programs, will be serving Luxembourgish street food such as Kniddelin, Gromperekichelcher, and Bamkuch Cake. Mettwurst and Mustreipen (Luxembourg sausages), Belgium waffles, root beer floats, American picnic fare, corn on the cob, ice cream and cotton candy are also on the Fest menu.
