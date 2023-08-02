With the many Luxembourg families in St. Donatus and Bellevue, it should be noted that the 37th annual Luxembourg Fest, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in the culture of the small European country of Luxembourg through food, beverages, dancing and fun, will be celebrated in Belgium, Wisconsin August 11-13.  

The Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) present the annual festival, which includes everything from the World’s Largest Treipen-Eating Contest, Polka Mass and crowning of the Fest Duke and Duchess to a cultural Fest Forum and an upscale tasting event.  Visit www.lacs.lu for the fest schedule and reservations for ticketed events.