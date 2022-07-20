Luxembourg’s cardinal/archbishop, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, will make a two-week pastoral visit to some of the Luxembourg communities in the Midwest from July 31 to August 14.
The Cardinal will conduct Mass at St. Donatus Catholic Church on Thursday, August 4 at 5 p.m., followed by a reception and brief program.
His pastoral visit is co-sponsored by the Archdiocese of Luxembourg, the Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Wisconsin, the Luxembourg American Cultural Society, and other local Luxembourg societies.
Cardinal Hollerich is the fifth bishop of Luxembourg to make a pastoral visit to the Midwest, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Bishop Jean Joseph Koppes in 1901, Bishop Léon Lommel in 1965, Bishop Jean Hengen in 1975, and Archbishop Fernand Franck in 2000 and 2007. The goal of his pastoral visit is to experience some of the Luxembourg communities in the United States and to meet the descendants of immigrants from Luxembourg.
His Eminence Jean-Claude Cardinal Hollerich was born in 1958 in Differdange, Luxembourg, but was raised in Vianden, Luxembourg. After studies in Eischen and Diekirch, Luxembourg, he attended the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. In 1981, he entered the Jesuit community in Belgium. From 1985 to 1989, he studied Japanese language and culture, and theology at Sophia University in Tokyo. In 1990, he earned a theological licentiate from the Sankt Georgen Graduate School of Philosophy and Theology in Frankfurt.
He became Fr. Jean-Claude Hollerich on April 21, 1990, when he was ordained a priest in Brussels. From 1990 to 1994, he earned a licentiate in German language and literature at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, and later was a doctoral student at the Centre of European Integration Studies in Bonn.
On October 18, 2002, Fr. Hollerich took his perpetual vows as a Jesuit in St. Ignatius Church in Tokyo. He is a member of the Japanese Jesuit province and served as a professor of German, French and European Studies at Sophia University. He also served as Vice-Rector of General and Student Affairs at Sophia University.
Pope Benedict XVI named him Archbishop of his native Luxembourg on July 12, 2011. He was consecrated a bishop, becoming Archbishop of Luxembourg, on October 16, 2011, at Notre Dame de Luxembourg Cathedral in Luxembourg City, by his predecessor Archbishop Fernand Franck of Luxembourg, and co-consecrators the Archbishop of Cologne and the Archbishop of Tokyo. He is the eighth Bishop and third Archbishop of Luxembourg.
On October 20, 2012, Archbishop Hollerich presided at the wedding of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy at the cathedral in Luxembourg City. He has served on numerous commissions of the Bishops’ Conference of the European Union and other Vatican commissions. In 2018, he was elected to a five-year term as President of the Commission of Bishops’ Conference of the European Union.
On October 5, 2019, Pope Francis elevated him to Cardinal-Priest of San Giovanni Crisostomo a Monte Sacra Alto, making him Luxembourg’s first Cardinal. In 2020, he was made a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture and a member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. In 2021, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Hollerich as Relator General for the next worldwide synod of bishops in Rome in 2023.
The Cardinal will be accompanied by Fr. Vincent De Smet, a priest of the Archdiocese of Luxembourg, who was born in Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, in 1988. Fr. De Smet is currently the pastor of Parc Our Saint-Nicolas Parish.
Plans are being finalized for the Cardinal to visit the Luxembourg communities/region of: Chicago and Aurora, Illinois; St. Donatus/Dubuque, Iowa; New Ulm/Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; and La Crosse and Belgium/Port Washington, Wisconsin.
A full schedule of the public events with Cardinal Hollerich is available at lacs.lu and luxbrotherhood.org. For more information about the Cardinal’s visit, please contact Kevin Wester, Attaché for Cultural Affairs for the Honorary Consulate of Wisconsin, who is coordinating the Cardinal’s visit – kevin@luxdualcitizenship.com or 262-355-5758.
SIDEBAR:
St. Donatus, population of 135, is rich with Luxembourg heritage, historic architecture and breathtaking scenery.
The town was settled by Luxembourgers well over over 150 years ago, and it is named after Saint Donatus of Muenstereifel, the patron saint of protection against lightning.
It is known for its status as a ‘Luxembourger village’ and is still populated mostly by descendants of immigrants from Luxembourg.
The current St. Donatus Church was built in 1858, but the interior was remodeled after a fire in 1907. On the right side altar is the shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, also known as Our Lady of Luxembourg (patroness of Luxembourg). Though such a statue normally would be on the left side, it was placed on the right because the parishioner who purchased the new statue after the 1907 fire sat on that side.
The first settler from Luxembourg arrived in the area in 1838 and by 1848 there was a considerable number of Luxembourg families making up St. Donatus. There are 18 original limestone buildings from the 1840s and ’50s still standing, many of them private homes. Some are partly covered in stucco, in Luxembourger style.
One of the old buildings is the 1848 Gehlen House, now a bed and breakfast inn with rooms named after cities in Luxembourg. It was formerly a post office, hotel, trading post, tavern, grocery store, gas station, doll museum and family residence.
The flags of Luxembourg, America and Iowa fly on poles next to the Gehlen House. The stone barn behind the house, now a brewery and music venue known as the Gehlen Barn, is believed to be the oldest barn in Iowa still standing. It was constructed somewhere between 1838 and 1840.
