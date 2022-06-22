The 28th annual Luxembourg Buffet will take place Thursday, June 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kalmes Restaurant in St. Donatus. The event is sponsored by the St. Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society and will feature weiner schnitzel, tripen, homemade noodles, potato pancakes, homemade bread, jam and dessert. Historical Luxembourg displays will also be available for perusal. For reservations, call 563-773-2480.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:25:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:14 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary suspect nabbed by Bellevue PD; Wisconsin law enforcement
- Larry Leo Helmle, age 88
- Summer Art Show set
- I stand behind Marquette’s decision
- Ronald Banowetz, age 82
- Golf cart proposal passes first hurdle
- Steve J. Schroeder
- Agencies combine for active shooter training
- VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Does it really need to be Red or Blue?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.