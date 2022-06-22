The 28th annual Luxembourg Buffet will take place Thursday, June 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kalmes Restaurant in St. Donatus. The event is sponsored by the St. Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society and will feature weiner schnitzel, tripen, homemade noodles, potato pancakes, homemade bread, jam and dessert. Historical Luxembourg displays will also be available for perusal. For reservations, call 563-773-2480.