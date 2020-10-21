A take-out only luncheon, hosted by the WELCA Chapter of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, will take place Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the menu are ham balls, cheesy potatoes, scalloped corn annd pie. Adults may get a take out meal fo $10, while ages 5-12 may eat for $4.
Luncheon goers are asked to enter through the church elevator on Jefferson Street. Masks and social distancing are expected by all.
