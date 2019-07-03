The Jackson-Clinton County Dairy Association hosted the 11th annual Lunch on the Dairy Farm event on June 23 at the Scott and Jessica Hingtgen farm on the Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Lunch on the Dairy Farm is an annual opportunity to get an up close look at how a dairy farm operates and how dairy products are delivered from the farm to the consumer. A free picnic lunch featuring grilled hamburgers, brats, and hot dogs was served, along with soft serve ice cream and other dairy products. Visitors were also able to go on a self-guided tour of the dairy farm; and enjoyed various children’s activities.
