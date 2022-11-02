Let luminaries light your way around the Hurstville Prairie after dark on Friday, November 18 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. All ages are welcome to walk the new paved trail and an optional path through the grass trail at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, with luminaries lighting up the path along the way.
Following your walk, warm up inside the Center with chili or outside roasting s’mores on a campfire. All ages welcome at this free event sponsored by Friends of Jackson County Conservation. Freewill donations will be accepted. Enjoy an evening walk outdoors and enjoy the night sky!
