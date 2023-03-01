Experience luminated trails at Prairie Creek Recreation Area on Friday, March 3. A one-mile loop trail will be luminated with hundreds of candles, offering a unique opportunity to explore the park after dark.
Visitors can walk the luminated trail on their own between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The walk begins at the Prairie Creek Pavilion where park staff will have a campfire going and hot cocoa for participants to enjoy before or after the walk. The event is free and open to all ages, but donations to Prairie Creek are welcomed. No registration is required.
