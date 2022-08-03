Clinton LumberKings’ outfielder, and Dubuque native, Tommy Specht was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft (MLB). Specht was selected 169th overall in this year’s MLB Draft and is the first Clinton LumberKings’ player to be drafted since joining the Prospect League in 2021.
Specht had committed to play baseball collegiately at the University of Kentucky and decided to play ball in Clinton under Manager Jack Dahm, instead of his senior season at Dubuque Wahlert High School this summer.
