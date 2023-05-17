Ludovissy and Associates of Dubuque, (with offices in Bellevue), has been named a Premier Partner by EMC Insurance Companies (EMC), which means the agency is one of the highest-performing EMC agencies in the country. This designation places the agency in the top ten percent of all EMC agencies nationally. The Premier Partner award is based on key performance indicators including retention, profitability and growth, which are reviewed over a three-year period.
Ludovissy and Associates is a locally owned and operated full service independent insurance agency.
