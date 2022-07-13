Steve and Carol Lucke of rural Andrew will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on July 24, 2022.
The former Carol Michel Gerlach married Steve Lucke on July 24, 1992, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew.
Steve is a retired art teacher for the Andrew and Bellevue community school districts.
Carol retired after working in the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office for 29 years.
They both enjoy gardening, house projects, volunteering in the community, but most importantly spending time with family, especially their grandchildren.
Their children are Lisa and Jason Bank of Canton, Michigan; Jenni and Eric Thome of Bloomington, Illinois; Jason and Sara Gerlach of Cedar Rapids; Sara and Dave May of Dubuque; and Jessie and Josh Larsen of Dubuque.
Their eight grandchildren are Brady and Jonathan Bank, Addyson and Greyson Thome, Carson and Logan Gerlach, Bailey May and Abraham Larsen.
