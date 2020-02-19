Jackson County might be spending less money next year.
If approved as submitted by department heads, budgeted expenditures could go from $18.6 million to $17.8 million, county auditor Alisa Smith told Jackson County supervisors at a recent meeting.
What contributes to smaller projected expenditures for the year starting July 1? Smith said she’s still analyzing the details.
Some of that decrease comes from trimming areas where budgeted money went unused in the past.
Last year, the county also gave back the Dave and Penny North family donation of $300,000, which would have gone to help fund a new jail. Voters rejected a plan for a new jail in August, and the return of the North donation showed up in the current year’s budget expenditures of $18.6 million.
Expenditures are also expected to decrease at the county-owned Andrew Jackson Care Facility, following projects there this year. The county does plan on increasing its budget for rock from $800,000 to $1,000,000, however.
In the coming weeks, supervisors will hold public hearings on the budget and set a maximum levy.
The maximum general levy is likely to stay at the cap of $3.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation of property, Smith said.
The Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery commission is asking to levy 4 cents next year, though they did not levy this year. A rural basic levy, which applies to property outside the cities, is expected to decrease by a penny, Smith said.
The mental health levy is expected to go up to 51 cents from 26 cents this year, even as budgeted expenditures decrease for mental health. The regional mental health system is in financial turmoil amongst state demands to spend down its funds and fears that doing so will leave it unable to fund future services.
