While farmers are enjoying a good start to the year with commodity prices and finding markets for their crops, the big question is how international demand will hold through 2022.
About 100 people gathered last week for lunch at Buzzy’s in Welton and to hear remarks about the state of agriculture from Chad Hart, professor and crop marketing specialist with Iowa State University.
The event was hosted by Maquoketa State Bank and First Central State Bank, both of which are owned by the holding company Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.
Because of being quarantined, Hart was unable to attend in person, but delivered his remarks via Zoom.
Using the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture several weeks ago, Hart noted the strong harvest for both corn and soybeans in 2021 matched earlier government predictions, despite some challenging weather issues in parts of the country.
The beginning of 2022 has been great for farmers, Hart said. However, the second part of the year features a less-than-optimistic forecast, based on several factors, both regionally and internationally.
Local and international weather will create some issues going forward. On the global stage, southern Brazil and Argentina have struggled with drought. Shrinking production estimates from those regions have created some support for U.S. grain products and helped farmers get through in the winter.
The weather forecast also is impacting South America, from where soybeans are exported to China. If drought conditions persist, that could force China to buy more soybeans from the Americas.
Drought conditions, especially in the upper plains in the Dakotas, are generating some concern about next year, he noted.
Hart traveled to North Dakota to hear from farmers there, wondering if they will revert to wheat, with drought conditions possibly affecting soybean and corn yields. From what he has heard from farmers, they are sticking with corn and soybeans, which could continue to put pressure on Iowa farmers since the transportation from the Dakotas to China is an easier trek than from Eastern Iowa to the Gulf.
It’s not just weather that is creating some concern from Hart. The China trade pact does not force China to purchase soybeans and corn from the United States, and China has shifted to new sources.
This also could have an effect on livestock. China has been a big buyer of beef, along with South Korea and Taiwan.
And while the optimism isn’t as high with livestock, corn and soybeans, Hart is enthusiastic about ethanol. The United States is pushing for more renewable diesel standards and low-carbon fuel standards. As more plants get built for that in the United States (and this doesn’t just include California), then ethanol will continue to increase in popularity for sales.
The demand side, he recently said, is a mixed bag with predictions of exports dropping to be offset by an expected rise in ethanol.
“The one area we’ve seen growth and continue to look is on the biofuel side,” Hart said.
