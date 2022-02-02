In celebration of Valentines Day, the Bellevue Arts Council will present a performance of “Love Letters” starring Bellevue’s own Curt and Lucy Zeimet.
The event will take place Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m. at the Great River Gallery, now located in the lower level of the Bellevue Button Factory on south Riverview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary wine will be served at intermission.
Admission is free, but donations to the arts council are welcome.
Love Letters is a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Using the epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.
The entrance to the Great River Gallery is located in the south side of Water Street landing area, and parking is available between River Ridge Brewing and the Button Factory. For handicapped parking, please call 563-542-7020.
