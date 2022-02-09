Love Letters

The Bellevue Arts Council will present a performance of “Love Letters” starring Bellevue’s own Curt and Lucy Zeimet on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Great River Gallery, (in the lower level of the Button Factory) on south Riverview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary wine will be served at intermission.  Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Parents are warned that mature subject matter is part of the play.