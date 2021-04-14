A county-wide career and hiring event will look a little different this year.
With the assistance of IowaWORKS, the Jackson County Economic Alliance has reformatted the annual Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair into the Jackson County Drive-Thru Job Fair.
The event will be 4-6 p.m. April 21 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Admission is free and open to the public.
The goal of this Drive-Thru Job Fair is to help local businesses promote current job openings and connect them with job seekers in a safe, efficient, and unique manner.
This event will also provide relevant career development, educational, and community resources. Team members will distribute the information as job seekers remain safely in their vehicle.
One advantage of this new approach is that even if a potential job seeker is unable to participate on April 21 from 4-6, others can pick up a bag of information on local job offerings for them. Get a neighbor, friend, spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling or anyone else to drive through the job fair to pick up the information packet.
Because job seekers will not be able to go from booth to booth or meet in-person with potential employers, another unique feature this year will allow for virtual meetings.
With the help of RTMB Technology Inc., 16 local employers will be provided half-hour segments throughout the day on April 23 to tell about openings in their company and answer questions from anyone participating in the virtual event. A link will be available for participants to login prior to the event.
Stay up-to-date on the event by visiting JacksonCoHiring.com or following the event on Facebook.
