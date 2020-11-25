Merlin "Merlie" Wagner of Zwingle will celebrate his 90th birthday on Dec. 7, 2020.
In honor of the occasion, his family has requested a card shower. Please send your cards and greetings to him at: 20494 283rd Street, Zwingle IA 52079
The entire Wagner family – Mary, Mike and Terri, Marty and Dawn, Mark and Jan, Mary Kay and Louie, and Matt and Amy and their families, sends happy birthday wishes and love to Merlin on his 90th birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.