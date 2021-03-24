The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office achieved a full-time full house with two recent promotions.
Andrew Long and John Michel received promotions to permanent or full-time status with the department.
Long last week took his oath of office as the full-time Jackson County jail administrator. He replaces Adam Pape, who resigned the position on Feb. 10.
Long had worked as the interim jail administrator since Pape’s resignation.
“I began experiencing the law enforcement profession at an early age by riding with my dad, (Deputy Russ Long), from when I was around 12 years old. Through the years of riding along with him I gained a lot of experience with law enforcement and many different situations,” Long said.
He graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2012 and earned an associate’s degree with an emphasis in law enforcement in 2013.
Long worked part-time for the local sheriff’s office until 2015, when he was offered a full-time position at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office; he stayed there until 2018, when a full-time position opened in Jackson County.
With about 800 hours of continuing education under his belt, Long obtained a number of professional certifications, including as a public safety supervisor, jail management supervisor, field training officer and drug abuse recognition. He is a certified Iowa Law Enforcement Academy classroom instructor in 11 different areas.
“Recruitment and training of officers has been the primary focus of my time as interim jail administrator,” Long said. This has included creation of a structured applicant interview process, background investigation, and onboarding process for new officers, as well as the development and implementation of a structured field training program for new officers.
Officer training and development has been a top priority to help improve the safety of officers and inmates, as well as to reduce liability to the county and its taxpayers, according to Long.
The jail is also in the early stages of implementing mental health services for inmates, as well as mental health and de-escalation training for officers with the assistance of the county mental health department and the Eastern Iowa Crisis Center, Long said.
“I knew he had the initiative and drive to accept a greater challenge,” said Sheriff Brent Kilburg. “He’s far exceeded even my expectations.”
Supervisor Mike Steines commended Long for his accomplishments “and bigger tasks to come” with the building of a new county jail.
Long’s permanent position created an opening for a full-time jailer. Kilburg promoted John Michel II to the role.
Michel has worked for the sheriff’s office since May 2018, most recently as a part-time jailer.
Michel grew up in Jackson County, graduating from Marquette High School in 2014.
Michel joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves and is a staff sergeant. He is enrolled at Northeast Iowa Community College to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
In his spare time, Michel serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Bellevue Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.