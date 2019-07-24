It’s been a physical feature of Bellevue for eight decades, but most people who live here probably don’t think much about it as they drive down Riverview, as it has been part of the local landscape for generations.
The fact is, however, that Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue is not only an integral part of the Mississippi River navigation system, it is an important part of both Bellevue’s general history, as well as its economic history.
It was 80 years ago, Lock and Dam 12 was under construction by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Started in 1934, it was completed and opened in 1939, just as World War II was breaking out in Europe.
According to current Lockmaster John J. Mueller, not much has changed at the lock and dam over those 80 years. He said that besides the use of computers for information on what is coming up and down the river, everything concerning the actual infrastructure of the facility is the same.
“Everything here, with the exception of a few things is original from the 1930s, and it still all works pretty well,” said Mueller. “We will, however, be getting new miter gates this year to replace the current ones, which are 80 years old.”
The lock and dam system on the Upper Mississippi was constructed to ensure a four-foot navigation channel (later 9 feet) for steamships and commercial tows. It was one of over a dozen locks in the Rock Island District, and was the fourth to go online.
According to the May 16, 1939 Bellevue Herald, a record amount of gasoline and fuel oil was locked through the first week Lock and Dam 12 was operational.
“Record tows of gasoline and fuel oil passed through the local lock last week to give the locks at the newly-raised Bellevue pool a good tryout. The process of locking the huge tows through, however, was accomplished without a hitch,” the article states. “The St. Louis Socony with 6,480 tons on six barges passed here last Tuesday night, the largest cargo ever shipped on the Upper Mississippi River. The total in gallons was 2,160,000. The Kansas City Socony, a sister ship was close behind with 4,814 tons or 1,604,666 gallons. Both boats are powered with 1,200 horse power Diesel engines and are the most powerful crafts on the river.”
Other articles in the Bellevue Herald in 1939 touted the large employment during the construction of the massive federal facility. It was stated that over 1,200 men were employed here during the peak of construction.
Overall, the construction of Lock and Dam 12 made Bellevue a busy and thriving small town at the time, while many other towns and cities struggled through the Depression conditions across the country.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “New Deal,” implemented nationally to help ease the employment woes of this Depression era, was the catalyst for the Lock and Dam project on the Upper Mississippi, which greatly aided the local economy.
It was a project of the Public Works Administration (WPA), part of that New Deal. The WPA was a large-scale public works construction agency, which was created by the National Recovery Industrial Act of 1933.
The agency, which spent over $9 billion over a 10-year period built large scale infrastructure projects, such as bridges, hospitals and schools, and of course, Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, which cost nearly $6 million ($106 million in today’s dollars).
Lock and Dam 12 is 556.7 miles above the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The complex stretches across the river at a point where the bluffs on the Iowa side are very close to the river; a complex of islands and sloughs extends nearly three-quarters of the way across the river from the Illinois side.
Bellevue State Park occupies the high ground on the Iowa side, while the urbanized area of Bellevue extends to the government-owned property on the flat land below the bluff.
The Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge occupies the islands, slough, and small flat bottom areas on the Illinois side.
The movable dam consists of seven submersible tainter gates (20-feet high and 64-feet long) and three submersible roller gates (20-feet high and 100-feet long). The dam system also includes two, non-overflow, earth and sand-filled dikes; two transitional dikes; and a concrete-covered ogee spillway, submersible earth and sand-filled dike. The foundation is set in sand, gravel, and silt.
The lock dimensions are 110-feet wide by 600-feet long with additional provisions for an auxiliary lock. The normal upper pool elevation is 592 feet, approximately 15 feet above the tail waters below the dam at low water. The maximum lift is 9 feet with an average lift of 6 feet.
It takes approximately 10 minutes to fill or empty the lock chamber. It takes about 8 hours for water to travel from Lock and Dam 11, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Lock and Dam 12.
During the peak of construction, a maximum of 1,217 men were employed at one time, many of them living right on the job site. For every one job on the Lock and Dam, it is estimated two more jobs were indirectly created in the local area.
The workers on the site used steam-powered cranes, while cement was mixed in two (2-cubic-yard) mixers that ran non-stop. Wood, limestone and local construction materials were used on most of the project.
Beside strong maintenance and a few remodel jobs (and a few near-floods) over the decades, the 80-year old facility looks and operates pretty much as it did when it went into operation in 1939. The gears, metal and concrete, as well as the main office itself is all original.
The existing 9-foot Channel Navigation Project was constructed in the 1930s and extends down the Upper Mississippi River from Minneapolis-St. Paul to its confluence with the Ohio River and up the Illinois Waterway to the Thomas J. O’Brien Lock in Chicago. It includes 37 Locks and approximately 1,200 miles of navigable waterway in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
The system’s 600-foot locks do not accommodate some of today’s modern tows without splitting and passing through the lock in two operations. This procedure requires uncoupling barges at midpoint which can triple locking times.
More than 580 manufacturing facilities, terminals, and docks ship and receive tonnage in the Upper Mississippi River basin.
In 2005, the entire Upper Mississippi River locking system moved more than 160 million tons of commercial cargo worth roughly $28.5 billion. Grains (corn and soybeans) dominate traffic on the system. Other commodities, mainly cement and concrete products, comprise the second largest group. A modern 15-barge tow transports the equivalent of 870 large semi-trucks (22,500 cargo tons, 787,500 bushels, or 6,804,000 gallons).
Annually, the project generates an estimated $1 billion of transportation cost savings compared with the operation and maintenance costs of approximately $115 million.
You can see operations at Bellevue's Lock/Dam 12 by entering a public observation area from the municipal parking lot just below
According to Lockmaster Mueller, on a local basis, Lock and Dam 12 had moved 14.52 million tons as of Sept. 1 in 2016, which shattered the previous year’s mark of 9.9 million tons shipped in 2015, a 46 percent increase.
Mueller said that grain (corn and soybeans) saw the largest increase in tonnahe on the river. Coal and fertilizer stayed about the same.
As for tows, 1,365 had locked through Bellevue as of Sept. 1, 2016; compared to 954 in 2014, a 44 percent increase.
While Lock and Dam 12 has an interesting history, tours are usually not given to the general public. Instead the operation can be viewed by entering the area near the Bellevue Municipal Parking lot.
Guided tours, however, are provided to schools for field trips; as well as other government agencies or entities associated with governments, federal, state, county or local. Tours can only be scheduled in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.