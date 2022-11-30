Lock & Dam No. 12 will be closed to all river navigation from Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to Friday, March 3, 2023. The purpose of the closure is for maintenance and repairs associated with dewatering the lock chamber.
Work to be performed will include installation of the sill beam and concrete along the downstream bulkhead sill; inspection and adjustment of lock miter gates; upper anchorage bar modifications; replacement of the lock air bubbler system; other miscellaneous repairs; and an inspection of the facility.
