The Community Foundation of Jackson County is pleased to announce the hiring of Bellevue native Lori Loch as the new executive director. Loch will begin working with long-time director Mary Jo Gothard this fall as Gothard transitions into retirement at year end.
“Lori has a strong work ethic. She is professional and respects confidentiality. She has a broad range of work experience, including investment services and retirement planning,” said Gothard. “Our Jackson County leaders will appreciate her experience, her friendly smile and her ‘can do’ attitude.”
Loch comes to the Foundation from an executive assistant position for the president and CEO of Sedgwick. She has spent her career building relationships through customer service in an investment setting, as a client consultant at Cigna/Prudential, an account consultant with Diversified Investments and at American Trust and Savings Bank.
In her new role with the Community Foundation, Loch will draw on those experiences to support donors and nonprofit leaders while calling on her network to resourcefully meet community needs. She looks forward to saying, “Yes, we can help!”
“I grew up in Jackson County and I’m familiar with many of the organizations, programs and people,” she said. “I look forward to working with the board to provide access to new opportunities that give our children and our communities a brighter day.”
Loch lives outside of Bellevue on a farm with her husband and two sons. “I am a family-oriented person and spend much of my time on outdoor adventures with my husband and boys.” she said. “We enjoy horses, rodeos, boating and snowskiing.”
Gothard is on course to retire in December. She plans to spend more quality time with her family, enjoying the community and traveling.
“Mary Jo is professional and prepared, and she can answer most any question about the Foundation,” said John Hoff, Foundation chair. “She’s very easygoing. People feel comfortable around her. Our board is comfortable working together because Mary Jo made it that way. We will feel her loss but are confident that with Lori’s experiences, she’ll soon be up to speed.”
To reach out, email Gothard at maryjo@dbqfoundation.org or Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org, or call 563-588-2700.
About the CFJC
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
