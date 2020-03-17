Alliant Energy changing work practices; urges customers to call if having financial difficulties
John Larsen, Alliant Energy chairman, president and CEO, shared a message with customers letting them know the company has made several changes to work practices that include maintaining a social distance of at least six feet and the use of gloves when entering homes or businesses.
Also, to maintain a healthy workforce, Alliant is postponing non-essential work. It will remain focused on all activities that continue to provide safe and reliable operations, Larsen said.
“We understand the ongoing COVID-19 situation may create financial difficulties for some customers, and we are here to help. Call us at 800-255-4268 to discuss your situation,” Larsen said. Customers also can install the mobile app or visit thebrand new My Account site 24/7 to obtain up-to-date account information. Sign up at alliantenergy.com/myaccount.
“We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). At Alliant Energy, safety is a core value. I want to assure you that the health and well-being of our customers, employees and communities is our top priority. Protecting our workforce ensures we can continue serving our customers and provide the reliable service you count on,” Larsen said.
“While we are accustomed to preparing for storms and seasonal viruses such as the flu, we recognize this situation is very different and changing quickly. We are monitoring new information from state and federal governments, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We have also activated our comprehensive pandemic emergency plan and are acting swiftly to protect employees and customers,” he said.
For more information about Alliant Energy, visit alliantenergy.com.
MVEC announces operation changes and contact information
Jeremy Richert, CEO of Maquoketa Valley Electric Co. announced some changes to the company’s operations and provided contact information for customers.
“We remain committed to keeping our employees safe to allow us to provide our members with reliable electric, internet and telephone services as we move through this national crisis.
Our normal work practices and daily interactions with members will be impacted starting today (Monday, March 16) and indefinitely into the future. MVEC encourages all business to be conducted via telephone at 800-927-6068 or online through email or Facebook messages at mvec.coop, mvlink.coop, Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative on Facebook or via Twitter @MVEC_IA. Payments may be made automatically through ACH or left at the drop box in the south parking lot adjacent to the Anamosa headquarters. Cash payments are discouraged.
In-home visits, including energy-related appointments and MVlink installations, will be discontinued through March 29 and possibly longer in an attempt to protect employees and members.
Email communications will be responded to during normal business hours. Electric billing questions, billing@mvec.coop; fiber service/billing questions, fiber@mvec.coop; general service questions, memberservices@mvec.coop; electric maintenance issues, maintenance@mvec.coop; dividend questions, patronage, mvec.coop; new electric service questions, engineering@mvec.coop; management contact, management@mvec.coop.
