Shirley Scholtes

Shirley A. (Hingtgen) Scholtes, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:30 am – 11:00 am, also Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue prior to Mass.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.