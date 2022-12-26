Shirley Scholtes

Shirley A. (Hingtgen) Scholtes, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:30 am – 11:00 am, also Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue prior to Mass.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Shirley was born July 5, 1936 in Bellevue, the daughter of Michael and Adeline (Deppe) Hingtgen. She married Roger Scholtes on July 15, 1976. Shirley was a science teacher and head volleyball coach at Bellevue Community School for over 25 years. She was the President of the Jackson County Humane Society and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Shirley enjoyed many trips with Roger in their RV over the years, visiting family and friends. She had a love for animals, playing sports, and cheering the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; step-children, Kim (Scott) Sheldon, Kevin ( Kristie Culver) Scholtes, Rick Scholtes, and Mark (Shannon) Scholtes; sisters in-law, Betty Scholtes, LaVonne Kueter, and Louann Scheckel, and a brother in-law, Jerry Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended relatives.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ethel (Howard) Breson; brothers and sisters in-law, Lorin Scholtes, Ronald Kueter, Donald Scheckel, Gene Scholtes, Janet Schroeder, and Leonard (Becky) Scholtes.
A memorial fund has been established in Shirley’s memory.
