The Bellevue Marquette Girls Basketball team won the Class 1A Semi Quarterfinal game at the State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon, defeating Clarksville handily by a score of 62-49.
The Lady Mohawks played an exciting game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines blowing away the Clarksville Indians on offense, defense and rebounding.
Marquette advances to the State Semi-Final against top seeded Newell-Fonda (24-0) Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The Mohawk girls at Iowa City West High School advanced to Class 1A State Basketball play with a hard-fought 69-62 win over 5th-ranked Lynnville-Sully last week.
The team advanced to the 2019 Class 1A State Tournament with an unblemished record. They entered the tournament as the 5th seed, carrying a 21-2 record (two losses to Class 2A schools including cross-town rival Bellevue Public).
Check back to bellevueheraldleader.com for more information on the game, as well as photos from the semi-final match.
Be sure to Live Stream the semi-final game against Newell-Fonda on IGHSAU Digital Network at 1:30 pm or listen live at AM 1370 KDTH
