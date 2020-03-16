Latest posts: Monday, March 16, 2020 4:30 p.m.
Maquoketa YMCA suspends Child Watch, group programs through at least March 28
Maquoketa YMCA is suspending Child Watch, group programs through at least March 28. The facility will be open for member use. It will be continually cleaned and disinfected.
All group programs are suspended through the end of March, including group fitness, euchre and room/pool rentals. All Youth Programs are suspended, including tumbling and swim lessons. Soccer is suspended until April 15. Day/Guest passes are NOT available.
Youth 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Nationwide memberships will be accepted at this time.
The Maquoketa YMCA will continue to work closely with county and state health departments and the Center for Disease Control for guidance and recommendations.
American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast canceled
Members of Eugene McManus DeWitt American Legion Post 238 have decided to cancel their pancake breakfast until further notice.
Antler Auction called off
The Great Iowa Antler Auction that was scheduled for March 19 through March 22 has been canceled.
Bank lobbies closed until further notice.
Maquoketa State Bank will close its lobbies starting at 1 p.m. today (Monday) until further notice. Drive-thru banking and ATM/ITMs will remain open. Please call for personal and in-person needs and services including loan, trust, tax prep, and investments.
Maquoketa-Main 563-652-2491, Maquoketa-West 563-652-2491, Preston 563-689-3535, Andrew 563-672-3575. Online banking available: maquoketasb.bank
First Central State Bank will close its lobbies starting at 1 p.m. today (Monday) until further notice. Drive-thru banking and ATM/ITMs will remain open. Please call for personal and in-person needs and services including loan, trust, tax prep, and investments.
DeWitt 563-659-3141, Goose Lake 563-577-2261, Clinton Lincoln Way 563-242-2265, Clinton N. 2nd Street 563-242-2265, Eldridge 563-285-2033, LeClaire 563-289-2265.
Bellevue Fish Fries canceled
The Bellevue Fire Department decided to postpone its annual fish fry, which originally was scheduled for March 20. and the Bellevue Rotary and Lions Clubs did likewise, postponing their fish fry that was scheduled for March 27.
DeWitt’s Citizen Police Academy postponed
The DeWitt Citizens Police Academy and all associated activities, including any scheduled ride-alongs, will be postponed to a later date to be determined.
Bellevue Senior Center closed until further notice
The Bellevue Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Hurstville Interpretive Center closed
Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa is closed to the public until further notice.
Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair canceled
The 2020 Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair set for noon April 1 is canceled.
“The Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair is committed to our communities that we serve and focus on their safety. Our thoughts are with you as we all respond to the unprecedented crisis surrounding the spread of COVID-19 across the country. We know that you are working tirelessly right now to help our communities prepare and respond. We’re grateful for our partnership with you, and if we can do more to help meet your needs during this time, please don’t hesitate to reach out,” the committee said in a statement. Work will focus on the 2021 Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair. Visit JacksonCoHiring.com for more information.
Maquoketa Public Library
The Maquoketa Public Library will close to the public at 5 p.m. tonight (Monday). All room reservations are canceled. All material will be renewed and not due until the building reopens. No fines will be assessed during this time. Staff will be available via phone, email and Facebook Messenger. The online collection is available 24/7.
The library is working on ways to continue serving the public, and it welcomes thoughts and suggestions. Visit maquoketa.lib.ia.us/covoid-19 for more information.
Friends of the Maquoketa Library Year of the Woman event canceled
The presentation by Marengo native Jennifer Loeb, the first woman from Iowa to scale Mt. Everest, at 6:30 p.m. March 26 at the Maquoketa Public Library is canceled. It will hopefully be rescheduled.
Maquoketa Art Experience closed
The Maquoketa Art Experience is closed to the public until further notice.The Alcohol Ink class on March 21 is canceled and will be rescheduled next fall.
Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce open by appointment, programs canceled
The Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce office will remain open by appointment only until further notice. Contact the chamber at 563-652-4602 for questions, concerns or to schedule an appointment. The luncheon, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and W.I.L.D. scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Maquoketa High School Baseball clinic canceled
The Maquoketa High School Baseball clinic has been canceled for this year. Stay tuned for a possible abbreviated clinic this summer.
Mill Valley eliminates activities and closes facility to outside visitors, volunteers
Mill Valley Care Center last week also eliminated all activities, and closed the facility to outside visitors and volunteers.
Iowa State University postpones field days until April 4.
Iowa State University is indefinitely postponing all field days between March 16 and April 4 in accordance with ISU’s event policy. Several were scheduled in Clinton and Jackson counties in coming days. ISU will post updates on its ILF website iowalearningfarms.org.
EICC extends spring break ahead of online instruction
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has extended spring break by two days (March 23-24) and will then transition to remote delivery of face-to-face classes until April 5, at which time the situation will be reassessed:
Existing online classes will continue as scheduled and are not affected by this spring break extension. Please review your online course syllabus for appropriate class deadlines.
All campuses will remain open and all services will operate as follows:
Advising, Registration, Financial Aid, Admissions and the Business Office will operate on normal hours.
Computer labs, library resources, testing center and study rooms will be open and available. Hours will be posted to EICConnect and Canvas announcements.
College large-group events and meetings of 50 or more people, both on site and off site, are canceled through April 5.
Some student activities, clubs and meetings may still occur. Student activity plans will be posted to EICConnect or communicated from your student club adviser.
Hometown Pride
Committee meetings halted
Hometown Pride Committee members and supporters have canceled the following meetings:
-Lost Nation HTP meeting, March 17th
-The Governor's award ceremony for March 23 recognizing First Trust & Savings Bank for Keep Iowa Beautiful “Corporation of the Year” award
-Grand Mound HTP meeting, March 24
-Clinton monthly Steering Committee meeting, March 26
-Cal-Wheat HTP joint meeting, March 31
Anyone with questions may call Francis Boggus, Clinton County HTP community coach, at 515-822-1434.
St. Baldricks head-shaving event moved to April 19
The Core Committee for Clinton County St. Baldricks has decided to postpone its head-shaving event has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 19, at Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt.
The doors will open at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 3 p.m. The event raises money to support the development of childhood cancer treatments and research throughout the state of Iowa, directly affecting children in our community.
The committee still is seeking shavees or those who wish to donate hair. Those interested can register at stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/5580/2020.
Iowa Democratic Party conventions postponed
The Iowa Democratic Party is postponing county conventions to a future date to be determined.
Plans are being suggested and awaiting approval from the State Party and the DNC. Check the party’s Google calendar for recently added events and cancellations.
‘Scouting for Food’ halted
The annual “Scouting for Food” event that had been scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
Each year, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts go door-to-door in Welton, Low Moor, Grand Mound and DeWitt collecting canned food and paper goods to restock the shelves of the DeWitt Referral Center.
Marcus Corp. and American Family Insurance cancel remaining film series
To reduce coronavirus infections, the Marcus Corporation and American Family Insurance are canceling the remainder of the Winter Kids Dream Family Film Series. We expect to have a great lineup this summer, so for now take care at home and we'll see you soon.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office suspending visitation
The Jackson County Jail is suspending inmate visitation until further notice. Non-essential personnel and people with no official business will not be approved. Individuals with official business (attorneys, medical personnel, etc.) shall pass a screening process before being admitted into the facility. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is taking these preventative measures to limit/reduce any chance for exposure to employees and the inmate population.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also will screen people who have been arrested prior to entering the Jackson County jail to limit and reduce any chance of exposure to employees and the inmate population.
Ernst postpones hearing
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is postponing her field hearing in the Cedar Rapids area that had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 20.
Ernst was planning to host a Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Field Hearing entitled “Iowa’s Child Care Crisis: Bipartisan Solutions to Expand Access to Affordable Child Care.
The event had been scheduled to take place at the Linn County Regional Center at Kirkwood Community College in Hiawatha.
Small-business event halted
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that the “Stellar Women Achieving Greatness” event scheduled for Wednesday morning, March 25, in Clinton has been canceled.
For information, contact Jo Eckert at (319) 362-6535 (office), (319) 450-2027 (cell) or at jo.eckert@sba.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.