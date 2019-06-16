Officials are investigating the death of Drew Edwards, who suffered a medical issue while in police custody Saturday morning, according to state investigators.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a press release the incident occurred after 7 a.m. when officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Maquoketa Police Department responded to the 100-block of West Apple Street in Maquoketa to a physical altercation in progress.
Edwards, 22, of Maquoketa, was arrested for assault-related charges.
Soon after the arrest, Edwards began showing signs of a medical episode and was transported to Jackson County Regional Health Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.
