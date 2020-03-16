A paper published in the journal Nature Medicine further reinforces other existing data suggesting that COVID-19 is rarely severe in children.
According to the report, China’s Center for Disease Control examined the records of 44,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus.
Of those cases that were examined, 1,023 people died. None of those who died were younger than 10, and just one fatality was between the ages of 10 and 19. Ninety-four percent of those who died were aged 50 and older.
In the meantime, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) examined the records of 105 people who died in Italy, a country that has one of the oldest populations in the world. JAMA reported that the average age of those who died was 81. Just two people younger than 50 were among the fatalities.
The report by China’s Center for Disease Control refuted any suggestion that the rates of infection in children are not as common as those in adults. John Williams, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, compared the COVID-19 infection rate with that of influenza.
“In the U.S. 20% of kids contract the flu every year, yet only 5% of adults do,” said Dr. John Williams, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “Kids are a big reservoir of spreaders.”
For most people younger than 50, the COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
The mortality rate for those who contract the disease has been listed by many experts as around 2%. However, they suspect that the true rate of mortality is lower. Officials believe that many people who had contracted the illness hav not been counted because either because of mild symptoms or because testing for COVID-19 wasn’t readily available.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The study reported in Nature Medicine also examined the symptoms of 10 children in China who had confirmed COVID-19. The children were between 2 months and 15 years of age.
Seven children had a fever (but not exceeding 102º), and other symptoms included coughing, sore throat and nasal congestion. None of the children experienced headaches or muscle aches, as has been reported in many adult patients. Chest X-rays of all 10 children showed no convincing signs of pneumonia, which has been seen in severe cases in adults.
“The new paper shows some of these children have a large amount of virus but they weren’t very sick,” said Williams.
However, not all children are lucky enough to be healthy and there are particular concerns about children who are sick with certain conditions such as cancer. Are some children more at risk than others?
“We just don’t know enough about this yet, but we are very concerned at children’s hospitals — transplant recipients, immunocompromised kids, we are concerned that they may be at risk of a more severe infection,” Williams said.
— Tim Manning contributed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.