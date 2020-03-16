Latest posts: Monday, March 16, 2020 8:00 p.m.
Central DeWitt Community School District events postponed or canceled
The decision has been made in accordance with the recommendations provided by local and state officials as a precautionary measure in helping reduce the risk associated with the spread of the COVID-19 virus to postpone or cancel the following events:
Tuedsay, March 17, high school concert canceled; middle school vocal solo contest postponed. Thursday, March 19, Night of the Notables postponed; Friday, March 20, 5th Grade Planet Fair postponed; March 30, 9th grade orientation postponed; April 3 and 4, high school spring play canceled; April 6, 7th grade orientation postponed.
For more information on Iowa high school spring activities visit cd-csd.org/2020/03/16/school-closures-suspend-iowa-high-school-spring-activities/
Jackson County Courthouse open; public asked to call, use webpage and dropbox for contact
The Jackson County Courthouse will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless an executive order from the governor has been issued, Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said.
“All departments are asking for the public’s assistance during this crisis. We are encouraging all citizens to call the appropriate office directly, visit the webpage at co.jackson.ia.us or place payments and paperwork in the black drop box on the east side of the courthouse,” Smith said.
All county office phone numbers can be found on the right side of the webpage.
“This is a matter that requires pro-active measures. Jackson County is taking these measures to limit/reduce any chance for exposure to our employees and the citizens of Jackson County,” Smith said.
Iowa DOT driver’s license, ID services available by appointment in response to COVID-19
All services available at the Iowa DOT driver and identification service centers will be available by appointment beginning Tuesday, March 17, to reduce the number of people waiting in service centers. Appointments can be made online at mymvd.iowadot.gov/ or by calling 515-244-8725.
All customers entering a DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date. To follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC, staff will monitor the number of people waiting for services inside the facility. Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded.
If possible, customers are encouraged to postpone coming into a driver’s license and identification service center. Iowa driver’s license and IDs remain valid for driving purposes for 60 days after the expiration date
In addition, services such as renewals, address changes and certified copies of driving records are available online depending on individual eligibility.
Appointments are currently available for Iowa DOT-operated facilities only. Customers wishing to receive services at a county-operated facility should contact that facility for any considerations related to COVID-19.
For information regarding individual facilities visit iowadot.gov/mvd.
Layers of Maquoketa March meeting canceled; April meeting to be via teleconference
The March Layers March 18 meeting has been cancelled. The April meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, will likely be held as a virtual meeting via teleconference.
