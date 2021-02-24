A Maquoketa woman faces multiple charges after allegedly using church money for personal gain.
Anne Marie Duffy-Doherty, 40, of Maquoketa, worked as a secretary for Maquoketa United Church of Christ when she illegally spent more than $43,000 of the church’s money, according to charging documents.
She is charged with first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000, and forgery.
According to charging documents, Duffy-Doherty used a church credit card to buy personal items from multiple online websites between October 2019 and June 2020. Her alleged purchases totaled more than $14,000.
Then between February and May 2020, Duffy-Doherty forged someone else’s name to 21 United Church of Christ checks to cover the unauthorized credit card purchases, according to charging documents. She did not have permission to sign the checks, which equaled more than $13,600.
All told, between September 2019 and August 2020, she allegedly made unauthorized purchases with UCC’s bank account and debit card exceeding an overall total of more than $43,000, according to charging documents.
Charging documents claim Duffy-Doherty did not reimburse the church for her purchases.
Attempts to reach Duffy-Doherty went unanswered.
Church members involved in the matter were advised not to comment on the matter.
First-degree theft and unauthorized credit card use (over $10,000) are Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.
Forgery is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and penalties ranging from $750 to $7,500.
