Bret Johnson a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Bellevue, Dubuque and Maquoketa, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes millennial financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Johnson was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.
Johnson is part of Bridgewater Advisors a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Johnson graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in finance and received an MBA from the University of Dubuque.
As a financial advisor practice Bridgewater Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Johnson has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.
For more information, please contact Bridgewater Advisors at 563.652.2013 or visit the Ameriprise office at 414 E. Platt, Maquoketa, IA 52060.
