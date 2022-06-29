This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees. The Hawkeye students engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals -- despite a pandemic.
The following students from the Bellevue area received degrees. They include:
Kalei Biehl of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Interdepartmental Studies.
William Draus of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
Alec Schwager of Bellevue, IA [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Business Analytics and Information Systems; High Distinction.
Bailey Deppe of Springbrook, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Biochemistry.
Andrea Arthofer of Zwingle, IA [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Doctor of Medicine; Major: Medicine.
Mitchell Stecklein of Zwingle, IA [College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering.
