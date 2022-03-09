Five teams of Iowa youth won scholarships while participating in the Senior Division of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) Youth Swine Judging Contest. The contest was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this month.
There were 128 teams represented in the Senior Division of the competition. The top five teams came from Louisa County 4-H, Grinnell High School FFA, Central DeWitt High School FFA, and Bellevue Community School District FFA.
Top Senior Teams
Central DeWitt earned 716 points and third place. Team members were Megan Clark, Grand Mound; Nic Reemtsma, De Witt; and Cole Tobey, Charlotte. Each member earns a $125 scholarship.
Bellevue FFA 1 received fifth place with 709 points. Each receiving $125 are team members Beau Cota, Maverick Duesing, and Grace Hingtgen, all of LaMotte; and Hunter Merrick, Bellevue.
Top Junior Teams
The top five junior teams are Benton County 4-H 1 — first place; Jackson County 4-H 1 — second; Chariton Middle School 1 — third; Newton Community School District 3 — fourth; and Buena Vista 4-H Livestock — fifth. Each of the junior teams wins a plaque.
Points were awarded for each of the following activities: tests on meat quality and knowledge of commercial pork production; as well as judging four classes of hogs that required students to test their commercial gilt selection and market hog evaluation skills; score a keep-cull gilt class; and do a live carcass evaluation, which involved examining 10 pigs individually to determine each animal’s weight, loin eye size, and back fat, then comparing and ranking them on carcass value.
The day also included a demonstration of pork carcass fabrication and a seminar about careers in the pork industry.
