Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 267 students during Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 28. Local students included the following.
Cade Daugherty, of Bellevue, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Nell Sybesma, of Maquoketa, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Wyatt Schmidt, of Preston, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in business administration and engineering science.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
