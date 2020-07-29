Wartburg College awarded dipolomas to 276 students during a virtual Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 24.
Those receiving diplomas include:
Ryley Seymour, of Bellevue, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communication. He is the son of Tina Trenkamp.
Drew Hare, of Maquoketa, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He is the son of Tara Grau.
William Hasken, of Miles, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry. He is the son of Darla R. Hasken and James Hasken.
Nicholas Kennicker, of Delmar, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fitness Management. He is the son of Dale Kennicker.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
