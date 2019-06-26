443 Wartburg students named to Winter/May Term Dean's List

Wartburg College has recognized 443 students who were named the 2019 Winter/May Term Dean's List.

Those local students honored include:

Nicole Giesemann, of Bellevue.

Hannah Kilburg, of Maquoketa.

Codey Olson, of LaMotte.

Amanda Porras, of Charlotte.

Karysa Richards, of Maquoketa.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term. May Term courses often involve travel and study abroad.