443 Wartburg students named to Winter/May Term Dean's List
Wartburg College has recognized 443 students who were named the 2019 Winter/May Term Dean's List.
Those local students honored include:
Nicole Giesemann, of Bellevue.
Hannah Kilburg, of Maquoketa.
Codey Olson, of LaMotte.
Amanda Porras, of Charlotte.
Karysa Richards, of Maquoketa.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term. May Term courses often involve travel and study abroad.
